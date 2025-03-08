IIFA 2025: When And How To Watch The Awards Night Live In Jaipur, Ticket Prices, Nominees, And Performances

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 is set to be one of the huge Bollywood award nights of the year. Celebrating its Silver Jubilee, the 25th edition of IIFA will take place in the Pink City, Jaipur, marking the first time the prestigious event is being hosted in India instead of an international destination. With over 100 Bollywood celebrities expected to attend, the event promises dazzling performances, prestigious accolades, and unforgettable moments.

IIFA 2025: Event Dates And Venue

The IIFA Awards 2025 will be a two-day affair, scheduled for March 8 and March 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC). The event will kick off with a ‘Journey of Women in Cinema’ panel on March 7, followed by press conferences and digital awards on March 8, leading up to the grand awards night on March 9.

How And Where To Watch IIFA 2025 Live?

IIFA 2025 will be streamed live on various platforms. While the official streaming partner has not been announced yet, viewers can expect the event to be broadcasted on a major television network and streamed on OTT platforms. Fans can also attend the event in person by purchasing tickets online.

IIFA 2025 Ticket Prices And Availability

Tickets for IIFA 2025 can be purchased from the official IIFA website and the District app by Zomato. Ticket prices range from ₹3,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, depending on seating and exclusivity. With a high demand for tickets, most have already been sold out, but a few lucky fans may still get their hands on available seats.

IIFA 2025 Hosts

This year’s IIFA Awards will be hosted by Bollywood’s biggest names. Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan will take on the main hosting duties, while filmmaker Karan Johar will add his signature charm to the show. Aparshakti Khurana will be the host for the IIFA Digital Awards segment.

IIFA 2025: List Of Performers

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Shahid Kapoor

Kriti Sanon

Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif

Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, and Ram Charan from the South Indian film industry

IIFA 2025: Nominations In Key Categories

Best Picture

Laapataa Ladies

Kill

Article 370

Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank

Shaitaan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Director

Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Siddharth Anand (Fighter)

Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370)

Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Actor (Female)

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Best Actor (Male)

Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)

Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk)

Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Priyamani (Article 370)

Jyotika (Srikanth)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein)

Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Raghav Juyal (Kill)

R. Madhavan (Shaitaan)

Gajraj Rao (Maidaan)

Vivek Gomber (Jigra)

Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again)

IIFA 2025 promises to be an extraordinary celebration of Indian cinema, featuring breathtaking performances, well-deserved awards, and a gathering of Bollywood’s biggest stars. With the event being hosted in India for the first time in 25 years, Jaipur is set to witness a historic Bollywood spectacle. Whether you’re attending in person or tuning in from home, IIFA 2025 is an event no Bollywood fan should miss!

FAQ

1. Where is the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur?

- The first leg of IIFA 2025 is set to take place at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) from March 7 to 9.

2. Where is the IIFA in Jaipur?

- the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 will be held at the Jaipur.

3. What is the ticket price of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur?

- IIFA Awards 2025 Live in Jaipur: Check IIFA Tickets and Booking

IIFA ticket prices start at ₹3,000 and go up to ₹1.5 lakh, depending on the seating category.