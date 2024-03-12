Importance of Moon Sighting During Ramadan Mubarak 2024

This year, the commencement of Ramadan in India hinges on the official sighting of the crescent moon in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Islamic tradition places high importance on this celestial event, signifying the holy month's arrival.

While Saudi Arabia observes the moon first, other regions often follow suit a day later. This explains the potential one-day delay in the official start of Ramadan for countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. As a result, Ramadan in India is anticipated to begin on either Monday, March 11th or Tuesday, March 12th.