India Prepares for Ramadan 2024: Essential Sehri and Iftar Timings

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (Roza) from dawn until dusk, refraining from food and water throughout the day. At sunset, they break their fast (Roza) by enjoying Iftar meals with family or friends. This fasting tradition is seen as a means to empathize with others' struggles and draw closer to Allah.
Ramadan 2024 Start and End Dates in India
The holy month of Ramadan 2024 in India is expected to commence on either March 11 or March 12, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, and will span four weeks, concluding with Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr is anticipated to fall on either April 10, 2024, or April 11, 2024. Each nation observes its holy month on varying days, with Muslim communities worldwide participating in Ramadan.
Ramadan 2024 Calendar with Sehri, Iftaar timings
Understanding Ramadan Roza Observance
Observing Ramadan Roza entails fasting from sunrise to sunset throughout the holy month. During this time, consumption of food and water is strictly prohibited. The day begins with Fajr prayer at dawn, followed by Zhuhr at midday, Asr in the afternoon, Maghrib at sunset, and concludes with Isha prayer at night.
Exploring the Sacred Significance of Ramadan
Ramadan, a sacred month in Islam, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Its origins date back to the 7th century, marking a pivotal event: the Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran, the Islamic holy book, during this time. This revelation, believed to have occurred on the 27th night of Ramadan (Laylat al-Qadr), signifies the beginning of divine communication from God. Muslims revere Laylat al-Qadr as the holiest night of the year.
A central pillar of Islam is fasting throughout Ramadan. Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to dusk. This practice serves as a spiritual discipline, fostering empathy for those less fortunate and strengthening their connection with God.
As the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a special meal called Iftar, typically featuring dates, water, and a light meal. This communal gathering emphasizes the importance of family and community during Ramadan. Following Iftar, Muslims perform Maghrib prayer, one of the five daily Islamic prayers.
Ramadan goes beyond rituals. It's a dedicated period for introspection, self-improvement, and deepening devotion. Muslims strive to cultivate positive qualities and engage in acts of charity (Zakat), promoting social responsibility. Ultimately, Ramadan serves as a transformative experience, a time for spiritual renewal, strengthened faith, and a renewed sense of purpose. By devoting themselves to these practices, Muslims aim to emerge from this holy month with a deeper connection to God and a commitment to living a righteous life.
What is Sehri Dua?
The dua for Sehri is “Wa bisawmi ghadinn nawaiytu min shahri Ramadan”. The meaning of this Dua is - 'I intend to keep the fast for tomorrow in the month of Ramadan'.” The dua for Iftar is “Allahumma laka sumtu wa ala rizq-ika-aftartu.”
Can I eat Sehri during Fajr?
Fasting starts with the first sunrise and ends with the full sunset. Umm Makktum) gives Azaan when Fajr comes.” He argues that according to this Hadith, one can eat sehri till the call for morning prayers is heard.
What Prophet used to eat in Sehri?
"The Prophet (PBUH) used to eat Qith'tha (wild cucumbers) with ripe dates." [At-Tirmidhi].