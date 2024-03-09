India Prepares for Ramadan 2024: Essential Sehri and Iftar Timings

Understanding Ramadan Roza Observance

Observing Ramadan Roza entails fasting from sunrise to sunset throughout the holy month. During this time, consumption of food and water is strictly prohibited. The day begins with Fajr prayer at dawn, followed by Zhuhr at midday, Asr in the afternoon, Maghrib at sunset, and concludes with Isha prayer at night.

Exploring the Sacred Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan, a sacred month in Islam, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Its origins date back to the 7th century, marking a pivotal event: the Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran, the Islamic holy book, during this time. This revelation, believed to have occurred on the 27th night of Ramadan (Laylat al-Qadr), signifies the beginning of divine communication from God. Muslims revere Laylat al-Qadr as the holiest night of the year.

A central pillar of Islam is fasting throughout Ramadan. Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to dusk. This practice serves as a spiritual discipline, fostering empathy for those less fortunate and strengthening their connection with God.

As the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a special meal called Iftar, typically featuring dates, water, and a light meal. This communal gathering emphasizes the importance of family and community during Ramadan. Following Iftar, Muslims perform Maghrib prayer, one of the five daily Islamic prayers.

Ramadan goes beyond rituals. It's a dedicated period for introspection, self-improvement, and deepening devotion. Muslims strive to cultivate positive qualities and engage in acts of charity (Zakat), promoting social responsibility. Ultimately, Ramadan serves as a transformative experience, a time for spiritual renewal, strengthened faith, and a renewed sense of purpose. By devoting themselves to these practices, Muslims aim to emerge from this holy month with a deeper connection to God and a commitment to living a righteous life.