Indian e-Passport Rolled Out: Key Features, Benefits, Application Process & More

In a major step towards digital modernization, the Indian government has officially launched e-passports under the Passport Seva Programme 2.0. Aimed at enhancing security and streamlining international travel, these smart passports are being rolled out in a phased manner across select cities.

What is an e-Passport?

An e-passport is a modern, secure version of the traditional passport. It combines the regular paper-based booklet with an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna. This chip securely stores personal and biometric data such as the passport holder's name, date of birth, fingerprints, and facial recognition details.

Key Features of the Indian e-Passport

Embedded RFID Chip : Stores personal and biometric data securely.

Tamper-Proof Data : Digital signing protects data from unauthorized changes.

Printed and Digital Form : Information is available both in physical form and digitally.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI): Ensures high-level encryption and secure verification at international borders.

Benefits of the e-Passport

Enhanced Data Security : The embedded chip and PKI system make it difficult to forge or duplicate passports.

Faster Immigration Clearance : Automated verification of biometric data speeds up processing at airports.

Global Acceptance : Compatible with international e-passport verification systems.

Reduced Fraud: Safeguards against fake passports and identity theft.

Where Are e-Passports Being Issued?

As of now, e-passports are available at select Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) in the following cities:

Nagpur

Bhubaneswar

Jammu

Goa

Shimla

Raipur

Amritsar

Jaipur

Chennai

Hyderabad

Surat

Ranchi

In Tamil Nadu, issuance began at the Chennai RPO on March 3, 2025, and over 20,700 e-passports were issued in the state by March 22, 2025.

Is It Mandatory to Get an e-Passport?

No. Existing valid passports remain valid until expiry, and there is no need to replace them with e-passports unless you are applying for a new one or seeking a reissue.

How to Apply for an e-Passport Online

Indian citizens can apply for an e-passport through the Passport Seva Online Portal. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Register on the Passport Seva Portal. Log in using your credentials. Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.” Choose the appropriate option — Fresh or Reissue. Fill out the application, pay the fee, and book an appointment at your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or RPO. Visit the center with original documents on your appointment date. Once verified and processed, your e-passport will be delivered to your registered address.

Why the e-Passport Matters

The rollout of the e-passport is not just a technological upgrade — it's a critical step towards safeguarding citizen data, enhancing global trust, and making travel more efficient. With quicker immigration clearance and reduced risk of identity fraud, the Indian e-passport represents the future of secure international mobility.

The introduction of the e-passport marks a significant milestone in India’s digital governance journey. While it's currently available only in select cities, the government plans to expand the issuance of these secure documents nationwide. For travelers, this advancement means enhanced convenience, safety, and a smoother airport experience.

FAQ

1. Is the Indian e-passport mandatory for all citizens?

No, the e-passport is not mandatory. Existing valid passports will remain functional until their expiry. Citizens can apply for an e-passport when applying for a new passport or during reissue.

2. How can I check if my passport is an e-passport?

An e-passport can be identified by a small gold-colored symbol printed at the bottom of the front cover. This symbol indicates the presence of the embedded RFID chip.

3. Is my data safe on the e-passport chip?

Yes, the data stored on the chip is protected using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), which prevents tampering and unauthorized access. The digital signature ensures the data is authentic and secure.

