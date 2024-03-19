Indian Railways Announces List of Festival Special Trains for Holi 2024

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, preparations for travel to home states have begun, with people eager to reunite with family and friends for the annual celebration. Residents of Bihar planning to return to their hometowns can anticipate a smoother journey, thanks to measures taken by Indian Railways to accommodate the expected influx of passengers before Holi. Special trains have been announced to meet the heightened demand, not only for Bihar but also for other states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

Holi 2024 falls on Monday, March 25, 2024, and is eagerly anticipated by Hindus across the globe. As one of the most significant festivals on the Hindu calendar, Holi is widely celebrated as the festival of colors.

Here's the List of Special Trains for Holi 2024: Dates and Routes

Indian Railways has announced special trains for Holi 2024 to manage the anticipated increase in travelers.

Train number 04033 will depart from Delhi on March 22 and 29, operating between New Delhi and Udhampur.

On its return journey, train number 04034 will stop at several stations including Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

Another Holi Special Train will serve travelers heading to Vaishno Devi, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Departing from Delhi between March 24 and 31, the train will return on Thursdays and Mondays from March 25 to April 1.

A special train service will operate from Delhi to Varanasi on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from March 21 to 30.

The return service from Varanasi to Delhi is scheduled between March 22 and 31.

Additionally, a weekly Holi special train from Katra to Varanasi will depart from Katra on Sundays and return from Varanasi on Tuesdays, as per the provided schedule.

These special trains will connect various cities and major destinations across the country. Here is the list:





1. Pune-Kanpur-Pune (4 trips):

Train no. 01037 departs from Pune at 06:35 hrs every Wednesday on March 20 & 27, 2024, reaching Kanpur at 07:10 hrs the next day.

Train no. 01038 leaves Kanpur at 08:50 hrs every Thursday on March 21 & 28, 2024, arriving in Pune at 12:05 hrs the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamplapati, Bina, Virangna Laxmibai, Jhansi Jn., & Urai.

2. Pune-Sawantwadi Road-Pune (6 trips):

Train no. 01441 departs Pune at 09:35 hrs every Tuesday on March 12, 19, & 26, 2024, reaching Sawantwadi Road at 22:30 hrs the same day.

Train no. 01442 leaves Sawantwadi Road at 23:25 hrs every Wednesday on March 13, 20, & 27, 2024, arriving in Pune at 12:15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal.

3. Pune-Thivim-Pune (8 trips):

Train no. 01445 departs Pune at 18:45 hrs every Friday on March 8, 15, 22, & 29, 2024, reaching Thivim at 08:30 hrs the next day.

Train no. 01446 leaves Thivim at 09:45 hrs every Sunday on March 10, 17, 24, & 31, 2024, arriving in Pune at 23:55 hrs the same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal & Sawantwadi Road.

4. Pune-Danapur-Pune (4 trips):

Train no. 01105 departs Pune at 16:15 hrs every Sunday on March 17 & 24, 2024, reaching Danapur at 22:00 hrs the next day.

Train no. 01106 leaves Danapur at 23:30 hrs every Monday on March 18 & 25, 2024, arriving in Pune at 06:25 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur (for 01106 only), Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar & Ara.

Western Railways has decided to extend the trips of 2 pairs of special trains to meet the travel demand for the Holi festival. Booking for these trains starts on March 1, 2024, at PRS counters & on the IRCTC website. Indian Railways has announced special trains for Holi 2024. The operations of certain trains have been extended to accommodate increased travel demand during the festival.

Here are the details: