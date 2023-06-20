International Day of Yoga: Celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga with PM Narendra Modi

Yoga, originating in India, is a profound practice that unites the body, mind, and spirit. Derived from Sanskrit, the word "yoga" symbolizes the harmony and union between consciousness and physicality. Today, yoga has gained popularity worldwide for its diverse forms and holistic approach to well-being.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (resolution 69/131). This annual observance, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to raise global awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga. With an astounding endorsement from 175 member states, the International Day of Yoga has become a unifying event promoting health and unity across borders. This year also, Narendra Modi will be leading the celebrations on June 21, 2023. This event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the profound effects of yoga on the mind, body, and spirit. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, this event welcomes everyone.