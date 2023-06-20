International Day of Yoga: Celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga with PM Narendra Modi

Yoga, originating in India, is a profound practice that unites the body, mind, and spirit. Derived from Sanskrit, the word "yoga" symbolizes the harmony and union between consciousness and physicality. Today, yoga has gained popularity worldwide for its diverse forms and holistic approach to well-being.
On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (resolution 69/131). This annual observance, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to raise global awareness about the numerous benefits of practicing yoga. With an astounding endorsement from 175 member states, the International Day of Yoga has become a unifying event promoting health and unity across borders. This year also, Narendra Modi will be leading the celebrations on June 21, 2023. This event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the profound effects of yoga on the mind, body, and spirit. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, this event welcomes everyone.
The International Day of Yoga highlights the importance of individuals and communities making healthier choices and adopting lifestyles that foster good health. Physical inactivity ranks among the top ten leading causes of death globally, prompting the World Health Organization to urge member states to address this issue. Regular physical activity, such as yoga, significantly reduces the risk of non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular ailments, cancer, and diabetes.
Yoga extends beyond physical exercise, encompassing a comprehensive approach to life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi eloquently described yoga as a means to discover oneness with oneself, the world, and nature. In today's fast-paced and demanding world, the significance of yoga cannot be overstated. It offers a comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing not only the physical realm but also the mental and spiritual dimensions of an individual. By engaging in regular yoga practice, one can unlock a multitude of benefits, such as increased flexibility, strength, and equilibrium within the body, leading to overall physical wellness. Furthermore, yoga incorporates powerful techniques like breath control and meditation, which serve to quiet the mind, alleviate stress, and sharpen mental acuity. Through this practice, individuals cultivate a profound sense of inner tranquility, self-awareness, and mindfulness, equipping them with the tools to tackle life's obstacles with unwavering resilience.
Beyond personal transformation, yoga fosters a profound connection between individuals and their environment, nurturing a harmonious and symbiotic relationship with the world around them. With its universal appeal transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, yoga possesses the remarkable ability to unify people and foster a global sense of harmony. Its true significance lies in its capacity to uplift both physical and mental well-being, ignite a journey of self-discovery, and inspire individuals to lead balanced and harmonious lives.
To participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebration, make sure to register in advance by submitting your RSVP. This memorable event, held at the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in New York on June 21, 2023, from 8:00-9:00 AM EST, promises to be enlightening and invigorating. If you are unable to attend in person, don't worry—tune in to the live session on UN WebTV to be part of this global movement.