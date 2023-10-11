International Girl Child Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Theme

History and Significance of International Girl Child Day

A pivotal moment occurred in 1995 when nations unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action during the World Conference on Women in Beijing. This landmark document laid out a comprehensive blueprint for advancing the rights of women and girls, marking a significant milestone. It was within this declaration that specific attention was dedicated to the rights and unique challenges faced by the girl child.

On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 66/170, officially designating October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. This designation was made to acknowledge the myriad challenges faced by girls worldwide and to advocate for their rights.

Fundamentally, adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life as they transition through their formative years into adulthood. Proper support during these critical years allows them to evolve into empowered leaders who contribute significantly as workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, heads of households, and even political leaders.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscores the importance of providing equitable opportunities for girls and amplifying their voices, stating, "Women and girls can lead us to a fairer future...let us amplify girls' voices and recommit to working together to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive."

Furthermore, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), serves as a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable global growth. The achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women stand as central objectives within these 17 goals, highlighting the essential roles that girls and women play in shaping our collective future.