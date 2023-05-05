International Nurses Day 2023: Date, History & Significance

History of International Nurses Day

The roots of International Nurses Day trace back to 1953, when Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, proposed a "Nurses' Day" to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, the proposal was not approved at that time. In 1965, the International Council of Nurses started celebrating May 12th as an important date because it was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Finally, in January 1974, the day was officially recognized as International Nurses Day. The International Nurses' Day Kit is prepared and distributed by ICN every year and includes educational and public information materials for nurses worldwide.

Each year, International Nurses Day is associated with a unique theme that provides a better understanding of the focus of the celebration. Major organizations around the world embrace this day and utilize the theme to guide their celebrations and activities. Checking the theme can help individuals understand the focus and plan celebrations accordingly.