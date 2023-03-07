International Women's Day 2023: History, Theme, Significance, Importance

International Women's Day: History and Significance

National Women's Day was established in New York on February 28, 1909 by the Socialist Party of America, inspired by city-wide demonstrations by garment workers. At a later gathering, German delegates proposed the idea of a women's day, influenced by American socialists, but no specific date was agreed upon. Clara Zetkin, an advocate for women's rights, proposed the idea of an international women's day at the second International Congress of Working Women in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1910. Attendees from 17 nations, including Finland's first three female MPs, unanimously supported the proposal. The first International Women's Day was celebrated in March 1911, and the date was later set as March 8 in 1913.

The UN recognized International Women's Day in 1975, and in 1977, the General Assembly proclaimed March 8 as International Women's Day, recognizing the importance of women's rights and world peace. The UN has celebrated this day every year since then, highlighting a different topic each year. International Women's Day is a significant event that acknowledges women's achievements, promotes gender equality, and raises funds for various charities that support women.