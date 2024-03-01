International Women's Day 2024: Introducing 8 Indian Women Who Were Firsts In Their Fields

International Women's Day 2024, observed annually on March 8th, commemorates women's global contributions since the early 1900s. It honors their sacrifices, celebrates their accomplishments, and acknowledges the ongoing obstacles they face. Despite strides made, there's a continued call for progress. This year's theme, "Inspire Inclusion," emphasizes the importance of fostering a world where women are not just present but also valued and empowered across all spheres of existence.
International Women's Day serves as a tribute to the accomplishments and impact of women globally. In India, numerous women have left their mark by becoming trailblazers in their fields. Here are 8 Indian women who made history as pioneers in their respective domains:
1. Kalpana Chawla
2. Shila Dawre
3. Arunima Sinha
4. Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi
5. Sarla Thakral
6. Harita Kaur Deol
7. Shanti Tigga
8. Bhawana Kanth
Kalpana Chawla, a notable pioneer, brought immense pride to her nation by becoming the first woman of Indian origin to journey into space. In 1997, she embarked on a historic mission aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, where she served as a mission specialist and operated the robotic arm. Tragically, she met her untimely demise in a space accident in 2003. Recognizing her significant contributions to space exploration and science, Kalpana Chawla was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.
In 1988, Dawre made her way to Pune with the dream of breaking gender barriers by becoming India's inaugural female auto-rickshaw driver, a field typically monopolized by men. Initially filling in for absent drivers, she diligently worked her way up and eventually accumulated sufficient savings to buy her own auto-rickshaw. Her extraordinary odyssey has been recorded in the Limca Book of Records.
A renowned volleyball player at the national level, she faced a tragic turn of events when she lost her left leg in a train mishap caused by robbers attempting to rob her. Undeterred by this adversity, she displayed remarkable resilience by accomplishing the extraordinary feat of climbing Mount Everest. In recognition of her courage and achievements, she was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2015, marking her as the first female amputee from India to conquer the formidable peak.
Dr. Anandibai Joshi, the first Indian female physician, was honored with the naming of the Venus crater "Joshee." Married at a tender age of nine to Gopalrao Joshi, who was significantly older, she received his unwavering support for her medical education. Tragically, at the age of fourteen, she experienced the loss of her infant son, which, coupled with her own fragile health, served as a catalyst for her pursuit of medicine. Dr. Joshi pursued her medical studies at the Women's Medical College in Pennsylvania and later practiced at the Albert Edward Hospital upon her return to India. She ardently advocated for the inclusion of Hindu women in the medical field and harbored ambitions of establishing a medical college exclusively for women in India.
Sarla Thukral, born in 1914, made history by obtaining her aviation pilot license at the age of 21 in 1936, becoming India's inaugural female pilot. Piloting solo in a Gypsy Moth, she accumulated over a thousand hours of flight time with the Lahore Flying Club. At the age of 16, she married P.D. Sharma, who hailed from a family with nine pilots, and his support served as a driving force behind her ambitions.
Harita Kaur Deol, born in 1971, achieved a significant milestone as the first woman pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to undertake a solo flight. In 1992, following a policy change by the Ministry of Defence allowing women to join as pilots, Harita emerged as one of the 13 individuals selected from a pool of over 20,000 applicants. She underwent rigorous training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Karnataka, and the Air Lift Forces Training Establishment (ALFTE) at Yelahanka Air Force Station. On September 2, 1994, at the age of 22, Flight Lieutenant Harita Kaur Deol scripted history by piloting solo in an Avro HS-748 aircraft.
Shanti Tigga, hailing from a marginalized community in West Bengal and facing the challenges of being a victim of child marriage and a widowed mother of two, made history as the first female jawan in the Indian Army. Demonstrating exceptional prowess during the Armed Forces Recruitment Training Camp, she surpassed her male counterparts by completing the 1.5km run five seconds faster and the 50m run in just 12 seconds. Tigga's remarkable proficiency in handling firearms earned her the prestigious title of marksman, leading to recognition from then-President Pratibha Patil for her outstanding achievements.
Bhawana Kanth, an exceptional Indian woman, has left an indelible mark in the realm of aviation. Born on December 1, 1987, in Darbhanga, Bihar, she scripted history by becoming the first female fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2016. Kanth's journey towards achieving this milestone was fraught with challenges and hurdles, yet her unwavering determination and singular focus propelled her forward. Through sheer hard work, commitment, and resilience, she successfully completed her training and was commissioned into the prestigious IAF. Kanth's remarkable feat has served as a beacon of inspiration for countless young women across India, encouraging them to pursue their aspirations and defy societal norms.
These extraordinary women have shattered barriers, setting a precedent for future generations of Indian women to excel in their respective domains. Their trailblazing achievements stand as a testament to the power of perseverance and determination. Their triumphs should be celebrated not only on International Women's Day but every day, serving as a source of motivation and empowerment for all.