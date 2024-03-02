International Women's Day 2024: Seven Inspiring Women IPS Officers of India

March 8th marks International Women's Day, a significant occasion celebrated annually to honor and acknowledge the remarkable achievements of women worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender equality and women's rights. On this day, individuals unite to demonstrate their support for women's empowerment and to commemorate the advancements made toward achieving gender parity. It's a moment to celebrate the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of women across diverse spheres. International Women's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing journey towards realizing true gender equality, highlighting the continued efforts needed to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.
In observance of International Women's Day 2024, we applaud the accomplishments of women across diverse sectors, including law enforcement. India has witnessed a notable increase in the presence of women IPS officers, who are playing pivotal roles in ensuring the nation's security and upholding law and order. Here, we spotlight seven exemplary women IPS officers who have left an indelible mark in their respective domains.
1. Vimla Mehra
2. Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya
3. Sonia Narang
4. Soumya Sambasivan
5. Dr. Ruveda Salam
6. Sangeeta Kalia
7. Sanjukta Parashar
Vimla Mehra, a 1978 batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has left an indelible mark on the Delhi Police. Throughout her career, she championed various initiatives that transformed the organization and empowered women.
Some important points about Vimla Mehra:
Implemented vocational programs and foreign language courses in Tihar Jail.
Established the 1091 helpline for women in distress.
Conducted self-defense training programs for women.
Became the first female Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi Police history.
Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, born in Shimla in 1947, made significant strides in the Indian Police Service (IPS). She stood as the second woman to join the IPS ranks in India and achieved the groundbreaking feat of becoming the first female Director General of Police.
Some important points about Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya:
First female IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh.
Attended Interpol meeting in Cancun, Mexico in 2004.
Chaired the All India Women in Police and served as Police Chief of Uttarakhand.
Honored with President's medals in 1997 and 1989, and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2004.
Retired in 2007 and passed away in 2019 at the age of 72.
Known for solving prominent cases such as the 1987 murder of Syed Modi and the 1989 Reliance-Bombay Dyeing case.
Achieved notable feat of apprehending 13 dacoits within a year as Assistant Commissioner of Police in Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Sonia Narang, hailing from Chandigarh, is the offspring of a former Deputy Superintendent of Police and an IPS officer from the 2002 cohort. She earned a prestigious Gold medal in Sociology from Punjab University. Throughout her professional journey, she has been stationed in several prominent cities across Karnataka.
Some important points about Sonia Narang
Daughter of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police.
A 2002 batch IPS officer.
Holds a Gold medal in Sociology from Punjab University.
Served in various major cities in Karnataka during her career.
Known for her dedication and integrity, resulting in criminals fleeing in areas where she's posted.
Gained public attention in 2006 for slapping a politician during a protest between two political parties.
Soumya Sambasivan, Shimla's pioneering female IPS officer, is celebrated for her unwavering discipline and remarkable track record in solving six homicide cases, including two particularly perplexing blind murder cases, during her two-year tenure in Sirmaur district.
Some important points about Soumya Sambasivan:
Recognized for outstanding achievements by both Sirmaur Police and the broader Himachal Police community.
Holds degrees in Biology and an M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance.
Brings a diverse skill set to her law enforcement role, with previous experience in a multinational bank.
Passionately committed to preventing harassment against school and college girls.
Developed a unique spray concoction containing chili, refined oil, and nail paint.
When deployed, the spray temporarily incapacitates assailants for up to thirty minutes, rendering them unable to open their eyes.
Dr. Ruveda Salam achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first IPS officer hailing from the Kashmir valley, thus realizing her father's long-cherished aspiration of her to join the IPS.
Some important points about Dr. Ruveda Salam:
Graduated with an MBBS degree from the Government Medical College in Srinagar.
Cleared the UPSC exam twice and joined the IPS cadre.
Underwent training in Hyderabad as part of her IPS journey.
Served as Assistant Police Commissioner in Chennai.
Found fulfillment in engaging with the local community and understanding their cultural nuances.
In 2015, attempted the civil services examination again, this time aiming for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
The daughter of a retired carpenter in Fatehabad Police rose to the rank of IPS officer after successfully passing the UPSC exam on her third attempt in 2009.
Some important points about Sangeeta Kalia:
Initially served as SP within the same department.
Father, Dharampal, retired from Fatehabad Police in 2010.
Completed schooling in Bhiwani and attempted UPSC exam in 2005.
IPS officer stationed in Fatehabad, Haryana.
Demonstrated resilience in November 2016 by refusing to yield to cabinet minister Anil Vij's assertions during a meeting addressing liquor smuggling issues.
Challenged the minister's assertion regarding police protection's role in illicit activities, displeasing him.
Sanjukta Parashar, hailed as the Iron Lady of Assam, is a fearless officer credited with neutralizing 16 militants during her tenure.
Some important points about Sanjukta Parashar:
Apprehended numerous terrorists alive and seized significant amounts of arms and ammunition during her tenure of over 15 months in Assam.
Rose to the position of Assistant Commandant of Makum in 2008 after clearing the UPSC examination in 2006 at the age of 23.
Played a crucial role in quelling ethnic unrest between Bodo and illegal Bangladeshi militants in Udalguri.
Led a CRPF unit armed with AK-47s in the volatile Sonitpur district, earning a formidable reputation among Bodo militants.
Holds a degree in Political Science from IP College, Delhi University.
Pursued further education with a master's degree in International Relations from JNU and an M.Phil focusing on US foreign policy.
What is the color of women's day in 2024?
Colour Purple
What is the theme of March 8 2024?
This year, the celebration of International Women's Day will be centred around the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.
What 3 colors symbolize International women's Day?
Purple, green and white
What is the national women's day?
8 March
