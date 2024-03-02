International Women's Day 2024: Seven Inspiring Women IPS Officers of India

March 8th marks International Women's Day, a significant occasion celebrated annually to honor and acknowledge the remarkable achievements of women worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender equality and women's rights. On this day, individuals unite to demonstrate their support for women's empowerment and to commemorate the advancements made toward achieving gender parity. It's a moment to celebrate the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of women across diverse spheres. International Women's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing journey towards realizing true gender equality, highlighting the continued efforts needed to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

In observance of International Women's Day 2024, we applaud the accomplishments of women across diverse sectors, including law enforcement. India has witnessed a notable increase in the presence of women IPS officers, who are playing pivotal roles in ensuring the nation's security and upholding law and order. Here, we spotlight seven exemplary women IPS officers who have left an indelible mark in their respective domains.