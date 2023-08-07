IRCTC Ladies Quota Reservation - All you need to know

Including a Ladies quota is an excellent initiative by Indian Railways to ensure the safety and security of women passengers during train travel. Women can freely avail special quota rights and show their gratitude to Indian Railways by tweeting on its official Twitter handle @RailMinIndia. Indian Railways, by providing these facilities, is encouraging women to travel independently and confidently, thereby empowering them to lead better life.

The quota is usually available in the sleeper class and second sitting, and only six berths are available under this category in the entire train. Women traveling alone or with a child under 12 years of age can make a reservation under this quota. However, male children under 12 years of age can also be booked under this quota. Although the quota can be booked online, the six seats or berths may be in the middle of many other berths occupied by men. Nevertheless, this initiative by the Indian Railways has made travel safer and more accessible for women.