Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: A Grand Annual Festival Celebrating Lord Jagannath

The Cultural Significance of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, also known as Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra, is observed on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha, following the traditional Odia calendar. Devotees, particularly from Odisha, hold this festival in high regard. It provides an opportunity for people of all faiths to witness and participate in the grand procession as the deities are taken out of the temple.

According to popular legend, Lord Jagannath expressed his wish to visit his birthplace, Mathura, along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. To fulfill this desire, the deities embark on a journey known as the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. Before the yatra, the idols undergo a ceremonial bath and are secluded until the day of the procession.

The three chariots used in the Puri Rath Yatra are exquisite examples of craftsmanship. Lord Jagannath's chariot, the largest among the three, stands at a towering 44 feet and boasts 16 massive wheels. Lord Balabhadra's chariot follows with 14 wheels, while Goddess Subhadra's chariot has 12 wheels. Local artists adorn the chariots, and devotees manually pull them using 50-meter-long ropes.