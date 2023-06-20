Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: A Grand Annual Festival Celebrating Lord Jagannath

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is an important annual festival held in the town of Puri, Odisha, that has deep religious and cultural significance for Hindus. It centers around Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Krishna. This year, the festival will start on June 20, attracting devotees from all over the country and the world. This article explores the festival's history, rituals, and significance, emphasizing the grandeur of the event.
During British rule in India, the enthusiasm surrounding the Puri Rath Yatra fascinated the British, who referred to it as "Juggernaut." This term conveyed the idea of a massive vehicle capable of crushing anything in its path, as some devotees believed that dying beneath the Rath would grant them instant salvation. However, "Juggernaut" is derived from the word "Jagannath," meaning "The Lord of the World."
The Puri Rath Yatra holds deep historical significance. It is the oldest and grandest festival in India, dating back to the Hindu Puranas and being mentioned in ancient texts like the Skanda Puran, Brahma Puran, and Padma Puran. Beyond its religious aspects, the festival symbolizes unity and brotherhood among people from diverse social backgrounds and different parts of the world.
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, also known as Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra, is observed on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha, following the traditional Odia calendar. Devotees, particularly from Odisha, hold this festival in high regard. It provides an opportunity for people of all faiths to witness and participate in the grand procession as the deities are taken out of the temple.
According to popular legend, Lord Jagannath expressed his wish to visit his birthplace, Mathura, along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. To fulfill this desire, the deities embark on a journey known as the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. Before the yatra, the idols undergo a ceremonial bath and are secluded until the day of the procession.
The three chariots used in the Puri Rath Yatra are exquisite examples of craftsmanship. Lord Jagannath's chariot, the largest among the three, stands at a towering 44 feet and boasts 16 massive wheels. Lord Balabhadra's chariot follows with 14 wheels, while Goddess Subhadra's chariot has 12 wheels. Local artists adorn the chariots, and devotees manually pull them using 50-meter-long ropes.
The procession of the Puri Rath Yatra covers a distance of approximately 3 kilometers, from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Devi Temple. Due to the large crowd, the journey takes a few hours. Upon reaching the Gundicha Temple, the deities stay there for nine days, allowing pilgrims to seek darshan (divine viewing). The return journey is known as Bahuda Yatra, during which the procession stops at Mausi Maa Temple to offer Poda Pitha, a favorite sweet pancake of Lord Jagannath.