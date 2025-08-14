Janmashtami 2025: Is Krishna Janmashtami on August 15 or 16? Date, Rituals, & Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami—also known as Krishna Janmotsava—is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honouring the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In 2025, the festival marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of Shri Krishna and will be observed with grand celebrations across India and around the world.
However, this year there is some confusion about the exact date—August 15 or August 16, 2025. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the correct dates, puja muhurat, significance, and city-wise timings.
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra Timings
According to the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada begins late at night on Friday, August 15, 2025. It ends the following evening on Saturday, August 16, 2025. This overlapping of dates has led to different sects observing the festival on either day.
Ashtami Tithi Begins: August 15, 2025 – 11:49 PM
Ashtami Tithi Ends: August 16, 2025 – 09:34 PM
Nishita Puja Time: August 15 – 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16
Parana Time: August 16 – After 09:34 PM
Rohini Nakshatra Begins: August 17, 2025 – 04:38 AM
Rohini Nakshatra Ends: August 18, 2025 – 03:17 AM
Midnight Moment: 12:27 AM, August 16
Chandrodaya (Moonrise): 10:43 PM on Krishna Dashami
Conclusion on Date:
Some devotees will observe Janmashtami on the night of August 15.
Others, particularly those following the Smarta tradition, will celebrate on August 16.
Dahi Handi festivities are scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 City-Wise Nishita Puja Timings
|City
|Nishita Puja Time
|New Delhi
|12:04 AM – 12:47 AM
|Mumbai
|12:20 AM – 01:05 AM
|Pune
|12:17 AM – 01:02 AM
|Jaipur
|12:10 AM – 12:53 AM
|Chennai
|11:51 PM – 12:36 AM
|Hyderabad
|11:58 PM – 12:43 AM
|Bengaluru
|12:01 AM – 12:47 AM
|Ahmedabad
|12:22 AM – 01:06 AM
|Kolkata
|11:19 PM – 12:03 AM (Aug 17)
|Gurgaon
|12:05 AM – 12:48 AM
|Chandigarh
|12:06 AM – 12:49 AM
|Noida
|12:03 AM – 12:47 AM
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Significance and Spiritual Importance
Janmashtami holds deep religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. It celebrates the divine birth of Lord Krishna, revered as the protector of dharma, destroyer of evil, and symbol of love, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees believe that offering prayers on this day brings blessings of joy, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires.
Celebrations include:
Fasting until midnight—the believed time of Krishna’s birth.
Nishita Puja performed during the midnight hour.
Temple visits, chanting of mantras, and recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.
Jhanki processions, depicting scenes from Krishna’s life.
The famous Dahi Handi event, where teams form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd, symbolising Krishna’s playful nature.
Powerful Krishna Mantras to Chant on Janmashtami 2025
ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय॥ (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya)
ॐ क्लीं कृष्णाय नमः॥ (Om Kleem Krishnaya Namah)
कृष्णाय वासुदेवाय हरये परमात्मने। प्रणतः क्लेशनाशाय गोविन्दाय नमो नमः॥
हरे राम हरे राम राम राम हरे हरे। हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे॥
Why Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Will Be Celebrated on Two Dates
The difference in celebration dates arises due to Panchang calculations and traditions followed:
Vaishnavites (followers of Lord Vishnu) often wait for Rohini Nakshatra to coincide with Ashtami, which this year aligns after midnight.
Smarta sects may observe Janmashtami on the day when most of Ashtami falls during the night.
Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is not just a festival—it’s a celebration of devotion, joy, and the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna. Whether observed on the night of August 15 or on August 16, the essence remains the same: remembering the divine birth of Shri Krishna and his role in upholding dharma. With midnight pujas, devotional chants, temple festivities, and the vibrant Dahi Handi tradition, this year’s celebrations promise to unite devotees across India and the world in spiritual fervor and cultural grandeur.
