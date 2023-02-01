Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Everything you need to know about Jaya Ekadashi

Jaya Ekadashi is a fasting ritual observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of the moon) in the month of "Magh." In the English calendar, it falls somewhere between February and March. This day is observed in honor of Lord Vishnu, who is one of the three main Hindu deities.

Almost all Hindus, and those who worship Vishnu in particular, fast on Jaya Ekadashi in the hope of earning the deity's favor. Many also believe that if they fast on Ekadashi, their sins will be forgiven and they will reach salvation. Some Hindu communities in South India, especially in the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, celebrate Jaya Ekadashi under the names "Bhoumi Ekadashi" and "Bhishma Ekadashi," respectively.