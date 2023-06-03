Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: Date, Time, Rituals and Significance

Jyeshtha Purnima, a highly significant day among Hindus, is set to occur on June 4, 2023. Regarded as one of the most auspicious full moon days, this Purnima Tithi holds deep meaning for devotees. The month of Jyeshtha itself carries a sacred essence as it commemorates the descent of Goddess Ganga to Earth following her intense penance. Additionally, Jyeshtha is associated with Lord Vishnu, the supreme deity of this month. To honor this auspicious occasion, individuals engage in various religious practices.
Jyeshtha Purnima, also known as the Full Moon of Jyeshtha, is of immense importance in Hindu religious traditions. Purnima, symbolizing the full moon, is considered an opportune time for engaging in religious and spiritual activities. Jyeshtha marks the third month according to the Hindu calendar. According to the Drik Panchang, the full moon day falling in the month of Jyeshtha is referred to as Jyeshtha Purnima and will be observed on June 4, 2023.
The significance of Jyeshtha Purnima holds deep roots in Hindu culture. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, revered as the supreme deity of the month, known as Jyeshtha Shreshtha Prajapati, the elder one. Lord Vishnu, in his Trivikrama form, symbolizes the conqueror of the three worlds. Jyeshtha Purnima is also associated with the sacred descent of Goddess Ganga to earth after her rigorous penance. Furthermore, married women observe Vat Purnima Vrat, a fast, on this day to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.
Devotees actively participate in diverse religious activities during Jyeshtha Purnima. Many undertake pilgrimages to holy places, immersing themselves in the sanctity of the Ganga River, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, and visiting Laxmi Narayan temples. The moon holds a special place of reverence on this day, and devotees express their devotion by offering Arghya, or water, to the moon deity. Acts of charity, such as providing food and clothing to Brahmins and the less fortunate, are also commonly observed. Worshiping the Banyan Tree, also known as the Akshaya Vat, is considered highly auspicious during Jyeshtha Purnima. Devotees offer water to the tree and circumambulate it 108 times as a gesture of devotion.
To celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima in a traditional manner, it is recommended to rise early in the morning and cleanse oneself with a bath in the sacred Ganga River. Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. Worshiping the Banyan Tree or the Akshaya Vat is highly encouraged, as it is believed that the trinity of Lord Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu resides within it. Engaging in religious activities, such as visiting temples, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, worshiping the moon, and performing Yajna and Hawan (sacred fire rituals), is considered highly auspicious. Moreover, it is customary to donate clothes and food to Brahmins, seeking their blessings.
Mantras play a significant role in Hindu rituals, and on Jyeshtha Purnima, reciting the following mantras is believed to be beneficial:
Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!
Om Namo Narayanaye..!!