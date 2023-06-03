Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: Date, Time, Rituals and Significance

How is Jyeshtha Purnima celebrated?

Devotees actively participate in diverse religious activities during Jyeshtha Purnima. Many undertake pilgrimages to holy places, immersing themselves in the sanctity of the Ganga River, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, and visiting Laxmi Narayan temples. The moon holds a special place of reverence on this day, and devotees express their devotion by offering Arghya, or water, to the moon deity. Acts of charity, such as providing food and clothing to Brahmins and the less fortunate, are also commonly observed. Worshiping the Banyan Tree, also known as the Akshaya Vat, is considered highly auspicious during Jyeshtha Purnima. Devotees offer water to the tree and circumambulate it 108 times as a gesture of devotion.

To celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima in a traditional manner, it is recommended to rise early in the morning and cleanse oneself with a bath in the sacred Ganga River. Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. Worshiping the Banyan Tree or the Akshaya Vat is highly encouraged, as it is believed that the trinity of Lord Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu resides within it. Engaging in religious activities, such as visiting temples, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, worshiping the moon, and performing Yajna and Hawan (sacred fire rituals), is considered highly auspicious. Moreover, it is customary to donate clothes and food to Brahmins, seeking their blessings.

Mantras play a significant role in Hindu rituals, and on Jyeshtha Purnima, reciting the following mantras is believed to be beneficial: