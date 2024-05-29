Kalashtami 2024: Puja Timings, Rituals, and Significance for Beginners

Hindus commemorate Kalashtami on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) on the first of every month. This year, on May 30, in the month of Jyeshtha, Kalashtami will be observed.

Devotees pray and fast in honor of Lord Kaal Bhairav, a furious manifestation of Lord Shiva, as part of this event. For Tantric ceremonies, the day of Kalashtami is also considered auspicious. Devotees carefully carry out the Kaal Bhairav Puja on this day.

Worshipping Kaal Bhairav is thought to bring about the desired results for those who do it.

Significance of Kalashtami

Mythological Origin: Lord Kaal Bhairav is believed to have descended to Earth on Kalashtami.

Association with Destruction: Kaal Bhairav is associated with destruction and is revered for his power.

Protection and Fear Removal: Devotees believe that Kaal Bhairav provides protection and removes fear.

Fasting Benefits: Observing a fast on Kalashtami is believed to bring virtuous results.

Tantric Practices: In Tantric practices, Kaal Bhairav is known as Batuk Bhairav.

Offering to Dogs: Feeding sweet bread and jaggery to dogs, which are considered Lord Bhairav’s vehicle, is seen as highly meritorious and pleasing to the deity.

Kalashtami Puja Timing 2024

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi in Krishna Paksha of the month of Jyeshtha starts at 11:44 AM on May 30, 2024, and ends at 9:38 AM on May 31, 2024. According to the Udaya Tithi, Kalashtami will be observed, and the fast will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Kalashtami Puja Vidhi

1. Early Morning Bath: Begin the day by taking a bath at Brahma Muhurat (early morning) and resolve to perform the puja.

2. Prepare the Puja Area: Ensure the place for the puja is clean and sacred. Decorate the area with flowers, incense, and lamps.

3. Idol Placement: Place idols of Kaal Bhairav, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha in the puja area.

4. Set Up a Kalash: Fill a Kalash with Gangajal (holy water), decorate it, add flowers, and draw a swastika on it.

5. Prepare Panchamrit: Mix milk, ghee, curd, sugar, and honey to make Panchamrit. Add saffron, mace, and rice, and offer it to Kaal Bhairav’s idol or picture.

6. Light Lamps and Incense: Light a lamp and burn incense in the temple. In the evening, light a four-faced lamp with mustard oil.

7. Offerings: Offer fruits, Bilva leaves, red sandalwood, flowers, Panchamrit, coconut, black gram, and mustard oil to Kaal Bhairav.

8. Perform Aarti: Perform the aarti, chant mantras, or recite the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam.

9. Distribute Prasad: Conclude the puja by distributing Prasad to the devotees.