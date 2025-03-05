Kalpana Raghavendar: Biography, Career & Health Update After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar, daughter of veteran singer T. S. Raghavendra, has been hospitalized following a suspected suicide attempt at her residence in Hyderabad on March 2, 2025. She was found unconscious after reportedly consuming sleeping pills and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She is currently stable but remains on ventilator support.
Who is Kalpana Raghavendar?
Kalpana Raghavendar is a renowned Indian playback singer with an extensive career in music, spanning over decades. She has lent her voice to numerous songs in multiple languages and has also gained popularity through music reality shows and live performances.
Support from the Music Fraternity
Several celebrities, including Srikrishna, Sunitha, Geetha Madhuri, and Karunya, visited the hospital to check on her condition. However, her close friend and singer Sunitha refrained from making any public statements.
Incident Details
Kalpana's residence remained locked for two days, raising concerns among apartment guards. When they alerted the residents’ association, the police were contacted. Upon entering her home, the police found Kalpana unconscious. Her husband, who was in Chennai at the time, rushed to Hyderabad upon hearing the news. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Biography of Kalpana Raghavendar
|Full Name
|Kalpana Raghavendar
|Date of Birth
|May 8, 1980
|Age
|44 (as of 2025)
|Birthplace
|Chennai, India
|Parents
|T. S. Raghavendra (Father), Sulochana (Mother)
|Siblings
|Shekinah Shawn (Sister)
|Education
|Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
|Trained In
|Carnatic Music under Madurai T. Srinivasan
|Languages Sung In
|Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
|Profession
|Playback Singer, Stage Performer, Reality Show Judge
Career Highlights
Kalpana began her musical journey at the age of five and recorded her first song composed by Saluri Vasurao. She gained significant recognition after winning Star Singer (2010) and has since sung over 1,500 songs in multiple languages. Some of the legendary music composers she has worked with include:
- Ilaiyaraaja
- A. R. Rahman
- Mani Sharma
- M. S. Viswanathan
- K. V. Mahadevan
She has collaborated with iconic singers like S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, K. S. Chithra, and Hariharan and performed in over 3,000 stage shows worldwide.
Famous Songs
Kalpana has delivered numerous hit songs across various languages. Some of her most popular tracks include:
- Poda Poda Punnaku
- Premante Suluvu Kadhura
- Joole Joole
- Dikkulu Choodaku
- Pogiren
- Jiguru Jiguru
- Oyaa Oyaa
- Kodi Parakura Kaalam
- Telangana Tejam
Reality Shows & Television Appearances
Apart from playback singing, Kalpana has been a judge on various music reality shows and even participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, which was hosted by Jr. NTR.
Kalpana Raghavendar’s health condition remains a major concern among her fans and well-wishers. While the exact reasons behind her suspected suicide attempt are yet to be revealed, the music industry and her loved ones are praying for her speedy recovery. As investigations continue, fans are hopeful to see her back in action soon.
FAQ
1. How is the singer Kalpana?
According to reports, Kalpana was found unconscious at her residence after consuming sleeping pills, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Currently, the singer's health is stable, and she is on ventilator support.
2. Who did Kalpana get married to?
She married Jean-Pierre Harrison in 1983. Kalpana Chawla was born in India and moved to the U.S. in 1982. She pursued her education and career in aerospace engineering, leading to her work with NASA. Kalpana married Jean-Pierre Harrison in 1983.
3. Who is Kalpana Rao singer?
Kalpana Rao is a professional Jazz singer and vocal coach for jazz, pop and rock. Born in Germany and raised in India, she lives and works in Zurich, Switzerland, which has been her home for the past 28 years.