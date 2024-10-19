Karwa Chauth 2024: Best Saree Ideas from Celebrities

A red Banarasi saree, like the one worn by Katrina Kaif, exudes timeless elegance. Perfect for festive occasions, this saree’s rich texture and intricate zari work make it a standout piece. To style it, opt for traditional gold jewelry, such as a statement necklace and matching earrings. Complete the look with subtle makeup, a bold red lip, and a classic bun adorned with gajra.

For footwear, juttis or gold heels will complement the traditional vibe. This saree is perfect for Karwa Chauth and can also be worn at weddings or other festive gatherings.