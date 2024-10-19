Karwa Chauth 2024: Best Saree Ideas from Celebrities

Looking for the perfect saree inspiration this Karwa Chauth? We've got you covered with some of the most stunning saree looks worn by your favorite Bollywood celebrities. From timeless classics to trendy drapes, these saree styles will have you glowing as bright as the Karwa Chauth moon. Here are seven celebrity-inspired saree ideas to add a glamorous touch to your festive wardrobe.
Tara Sutaria dazzled in a handwoven red silk saree from the brand ‘Ekaya’ during her movie promotions. The saree features intricate Kadhwa weaving with a captivating Jangla pattern. She paired it with a delicate corset blouse and accessorized with a studded choker, earrings, and a Mang Tika set. A sleek bun and full glam makeup completed her look perfectly.
A red Banarasi saree, like the one worn by Katrina Kaif, exudes timeless elegance. Perfect for festive occasions, this saree’s rich texture and intricate zari work make it a standout piece. To style it, opt for traditional gold jewelry, such as a statement necklace and matching earrings. Complete the look with subtle makeup, a bold red lip, and a classic bun adorned with gajra.
For footwear, juttis or gold heels will complement the traditional vibe. This saree is perfect for Karwa Chauth and can also be worn at weddings or other festive gatherings.
Alia Bhatt’s red organza saree is a modern take on traditional wear. With its lightweight fabric and minimal embellishments, this saree is ideal if you’re looking for something understated yet elegant. Style it with a contemporary blouse, like Alia’s sleeveless design, and keep the jewelry minimal, perhaps just statement earrings.
Soft, dewy makeup and nude lips will give you a fresh look. This saree is perfect if you're aiming for a delicate, ethereal appearance while staying festive.
Kajol’s embroidered blue saree is an excellent choice for those looking to make a statement. The intricate embroidery adds a regal touch to the outfit. Pair this saree with heavy jewelry, such as a choker necklace and bold earrings, to elevate the festive look.
Go for smokey eyes and a bold lip color to add drama to your makeup. Keep your hair in soft curls or a high bun to complete the look. This saree is perfect not just for Karwa Chauth but for evening receptions and parties too.
Shilpa Shetty’s red chiffon saree is a perfect blend of simplicity and glamour. Its flowy fabric allows for easy movement, making it a comfortable choice for a day-long celebration like Karwa Chauth. To style it, pair it with a contrasting blouse, such as gold or silver, and minimal jewelry for a modern touch.
Go for soft waves or a sleek ponytail and keep your makeup fresh and glowy. This look is ideal if you want to be festive without being over-the-top.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heavily embroidered purple and gold lehenga saree is the epitome of traditional elegance. Its intricate detailing and rich color scheme make it perfect for a grand occasion like Karwa Chauth. Pair it with heavy silver jewelry and bold makeup for a regal look.
Go for a low bun adorned with accessories or keep it sleek and simple. This outfit exudes grace and grandeur, ideal for a festive evening when you want to embrace timeless tradition.
Madhuri Dixit’s red lehenga-style saree is a chic combination of modern and traditional aesthetics. The vibrant red hue, synonymous with Karwa Chauth, makes it a striking choice for the celebration. Pair it with minimal yet elegant jewelry to let the outfit shine.
For the hairstyle, opt for soft curls or a half-updo, and keep your makeup radiant with a soft blush and nude lips. This look is perfect for those who want to celebrate in style without going overboard.
With these Bollywood-inspired saree ideas, you’re all set to dazzle this Karwa Chauth. Whether you choose a classic silk or a modern organza saree, make sure to accessorize it with love, joy, and confidence. Let your saree reflect the beauty and strength that this festival symbolizes, and may you shine as brightly as the moon this Karwa Chauth!