Know everything about World Hypertension Day 2023

In today’s fast-paced world, it is critical to focus our attention on a common but often unnoticed health issue: hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. As the primary cause of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension poses a significant threat to individual well-being and public health. Recognizing the urgency of addressing this silent epidemic, Hypertension Day emerges as a pivotal event in the healthcare calendar.

It is estimated that at least one in four adults in India has hypertension, a staggering statistic that underscores the magnitude of the problem. However, what is even more concerning is the low percentage of individuals who have their blood pressure under control. Recent data suggests that only about 12% of those diagnosed with hypertension in India are successfully managing their condition.

This alarming discrepancy between the prevalence of hypertension and the rate of control highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, early detection, and effective management strategies. Hypertension, if left uncontrolled, can lead to devastating consequences, including heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and other life-threatening complications.