sayings that hold today and can significantly improve your quality of life. We'll look over each chapter and select the best quotations from it.

Given that Lord Krishna is revered as the embodiment of unadulterated love, it is not unexpected that several sayings and ideas be ascribed to him. In the Dwapara Yuga, he entangled the Gopis of Gokul in a divine web of love. Later, in the Kali Yuga, Mirabai became eternally enmeshed in her love for her Krishna, ultimately merging with him in the sacred city of Dwarka.

Be it his consort Rukmini or his beloved Radha, Krishna is an endless source of love that overflows with compassion for his family, friends, and devotees. He carried on spreading love until the end of his physical manifestation, close to Bhalka Tirth in Somnath, Gujarat. These are some lovely English quotes about Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna Quotes For Instagram

“Most divine love is of Mother and Son.” “Faith in Krishna is the best and safest course.” “The key to happiness is the reduction of desires.” “I’m at the beginning, middle, and end of production.” “Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust in Krishna.” “Set your heart upon your work, but never its reward.” “Hell has three entrances – Greed, Anger, and excitement.” “A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes. So He becomes.” “There are three gates to self-destructive hell- Lust, Anger, And Greed.” “Play Your obligatory duty, Because action is far better than inaction.” “He’s no attraction can love others, for his love is pure and divine.” “Happiness is a state of mind that has nothing to do with the external world.” “One who sees inaction in action and action in inaction- he is a smart man.” “Perform your obligatory duty, because actions are indeed better than inaction.” “Among all kinds of killers, Time is the ultimate because Time kills everything.” ”The only way you can conquer me is via love, and there I am happily conquered.” “No one that does good work will ever come to a terrible ending, either in the world to come.” “The day we surrender ourselves completely to Krishna, he will accept our proposal of love.”

Radha Krishna Quotes For Instagram

“Your eyes stole all my words away.” “We are never defeated unless we give up on Krishna.” “If you don’t fight for what you want. Don’t cry for what you lost.” “Krishna sees everyone as a moving temple as he stays in everyone’s heart.” “No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come.” “Krishana Didn’t make a mistake when he made you. You need to see yourself as Krishna sees you.” “The lotus feet of Lord Krishna are so wonderful that whoever takes shelter under them immediately becomes purified.” “My concern is, not whether Krishna is on our side, and my greatest concern is to be on Krishna’s side, for Krishna is always right.” “Everything rest upon Krishna. .he is a supreme personality of a godhead. Reading his past times, we will come to know about him, and his glories.” “Krishna is the biggest cheater for the people who try to cheat his devotees, if a person cheats on a devotee of Krishna even once, Krishna will cheat the cheater for many lifetimes.”

Quote From Each Chapter Of Gita

Chapter 1 – "Wrong thinking is the only problem in life."

Chapter 2 – "Right knowledge is the ultimate solution to all our problems."

Chapter 3 – "Selflessness is the only way to progress and prosperity."

Chapter 4 – "Every act can be an act of prayer."

Chapter 5 – "Renounce the ego of individuality and rejoice in the bliss of infinity."

Chapter 6 – "Connect to the higher consciousness daily."

Chapter 7 – "Live what you learn."

Chapter 8 – "Never give up on yourself."

Chapter 9 – "Value your blessings."

Chapter 10 – "See divinity all around."

Chapter 11 – "Have enough surrender to see the truth as it is."

Chapter 12 – "Absorb your mind in the higher."

Chapter 13 – "Detach from Maya and attach to the divine."

Chapter 14 – "Live a lifestyle that matches your vision."

Chapter 15 – "Give priority to Divinity."

Chapter 16 – "Being good is a reward in itself."

Chapter 17 – "Choosing the right over the pleasant is a sign of power."

Chapter 18 – "Let go, let us move to union with God."

Bhagavad Gita Quotes By Lord Krishna