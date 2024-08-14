Lesser-known heroes of India's independence movement

remarkable individuals. Some of these heroes are less well-known but made significant contributions to our freedom. As we will be celebrating our 78th Independence Day.

let’s recognize and honor these unsung heroes who fought bravely against British rule.

1. Matangini Hazra

Known as "Gandhi Buri" (Old Lady Gandhi), Matangini Hazra was a fearless freedom fighter. She was actively involved in the Quit India Movement and the Non-Cooperation Movement. During a protest, she was shot three times but continued to chant "Vande Mataram" while holding the Indian flag. A statue in her honor stands where she died in Tamluk, and Hazra Road in Kolkata is named after her.

2. Begum Hazrat Mahal

Begum Hazrat Mahal played a crucial role in the 1857 Indian Rebellion. After her husband was exiled, she took over leadership in Awadh and captured Lucknow. Following the rebellion's defeat, she fled to Nepal, where she lived out her days, leaving a strong legacy in India’s fight for independence.

3. Aruna Asaf Ali

Aruna Asaf Ali, often called "The Grand Old Lady" of the freedom movement, is remembered for hoisting the Indian National Congress flag during the Quit India Movement. She also took part in the Salt Satyagraha and protested against the mistreatment of prisoners. Her bravery led to her imprisonment by the British.

4. Bhikaiji Cama

Bhikaiji Cama, born on September 24, 1861, was an important freedom fighter and advocate for women's rights. She donated her wealth to support orphaned girls and became internationally known for raising the Indian National flag at the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1907.

5. Tara Rani Srivastava

From a humble background in Saran, Bihar, Tara Rani Srivastava was a brave participant in the Quit India Movement. She led a protest march with her husband, who was shot and died, but she continued to fight for freedom despite her personal loss.

6. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was a social reformer and theater actress who was one of the first women arrested by the British for her role in the freedom struggle. She played a key role in the Salt Satyagraha and worked to improve women's rights in India, founding the All India Women’s Conference.

7. Lakshmi Sahgal

Captain Lakshmi Sahgal was a leader in the Indian National Army, established by Subhas Chandra Bose. She commanded the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, an all-women unit, and was imprisoned in Burma during World War II for her efforts in the freedom struggle.

8. Sucheta Kriplani

Sucheta Kriplani was a prominent Gandhian politician and the first woman Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. She also founded the All India Mahila Congress and is remembered for singing "Vande Mataram" in the Constituent Assembly on August 15, 1947, marking a historic moment.

9. Senapati Bapat

Senapati Bapat, known for raising the Indian flag in Pune after independence, was a leader in the Mulshi Satyagraha. His activism led to multiple arrests by the British, but his commitment to non-violence and leadership in the independence movement remain notable.

10. Potti Sreeramulu

Potti Sreeramulu, a dedicated Gandhian, is better known for his role in creating Andhra Pradesh from the Madras state. His fasting and work for humanitarian causes earned him praise from Gandhi, who said that with more followers like Sreeramulu, India would have gained freedom quickly.

11.Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi

Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi, or Kulpati, was a significant figure in the Quit India Movement and founded the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. His active participation in freedom marches often led to his arrest by the British authorities.

12. Peer Ali Khan

Peer Ali Khan was a notable rebel in the 1857 revolt, particularly in Patna. His efforts against British rule led to his capture and execution. Though less recognized compared to other freedom fighters, his contributions were significant.

13. Garimella Satyanarayana

Garimella Satyanarayana, a poet from Andhra Pradesh, used his writing to inspire and rally people against British rule. His poems and songs motivated many to join the freedom struggle.

14. Tirupur Kumaran

Tirupur Kumaran, founder of the DesaBandhu Youth Association, was killed during a protest march in 1932. Despite being shot, he continued to hold the banned Indian national flag until his death, showing his unwavering commitment to the cause.

15. Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Bihar and Jharkhand, led the millenarian movement against British rule in the late 19th century. His leadership and efforts for tribal rights had a lasting impact, even though he died young at 25.

As we reflect on India’s journey to independence, it's essential to remember not only the well-known figures but also the countless heroes whose sacrifices and bravery were crucial to our freedom. These individuals, from Matangini Hazra's defiance to Birsa Munda’s leadership, each played a unique role in challenging British rule and shaping our nation. Their stories, though less often highlighted, are integral to understanding the full scope of India's struggle for independence.

Honoring these heroes on Independence Day serves as a reminder of the diverse and collective efforts that contributed to our nation's freedom. Their courage, resilience, and commitment continue to inspire future generations to value and protect the freedom they fought so hard to achieve. Let us celebrate their legacy by acknowledging their contributions and ensuring their stories are remembered and cherished as part of India’s rich history.