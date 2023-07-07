Lifestyle

List of 50+ Inspirational Quotes About life

Life is an extraordinary journey filled with ups and downs, challenges and triumphs, joy and sorrow. Along this path, we often seek inspiration and guidance to help us navigate the complexities and uncertainties that come our way. Thankfully, throughout history, wise individuals from various walks of life have shared their profound insights and experiences, offering us valuable nuggets of wisdom to motivate and uplift our spirits. In this collection of 50+ inspirational quotes about life, we delve into the depths of human wisdom to uncover timeless words that can inspire, encourage, and illuminate our own unique paths. These quotes, gathered from philosophers, poets, leaders, and visionaries, are a testament to the human spirit's resilience, strength, and capacity to find meaning and purpose even in the face of adversity. Let these words of inspiration serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us that life's challenges are opportunities for growth and that each day is a chance to create a life filled with love, fulfillment, and happiness. So, join us as we explore these uplifting quotes, and may they ignite a spark within you to live your life to the fullest, embrace your dreams, and become the best version of yourself.

50+ inspirational quotes about life

  1. "The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

  2. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." - Abraham Lincoln

  3. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." - Peter Drucker

  4. "Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it." - Charles R. Swindoll

  5. "The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." - Oprah Winfrey

  6. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." - Helen Keller

  7. "The purpose of our lives is to be happy." - Dalai Lama

  8. "Life isn't about finding yourself. It's about creating yourself." - George Bernard Shaw

  9. "Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson

  10. "Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." - Confucius

  11. "The best revenge is massive success." - Frank Sinatra

  12. "Life is short, and it's up to you to make it sweet." - Sarah Louise Delany

  13. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs

  14. "Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it." - Dennis P. Kimbro

  15. "Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like." - Lao Tzu

  16. "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein

  17. "The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate." - Oprah Winfrey

  19. "The purpose of our lives is to be happy." - Marcus Aurelius

  21. "The best way to predict your future is to create it." - Peter Drucker

  23. "Life is a journey that must be traveled no matter how bad the roads and accommodations." - Oliver Goldsmith

  24. "Don't count the days, make the days count." - Muhammad Ali

  26. "Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans." - John Lennon

  27. "Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." - Albert Schweitzer

  28. "Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life." - Steve Jobs

  30. "Life is too important to be taken seriously." - Oscar Wilde

  31. "Life is like a camera. Focus on the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't work out, take another shot." - Unknown

  32. "Life is a precious gift. Don't waste it worrying about what could have been. Focus on making the most of what is." - Unknown

  33. "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go." - Rumi

  34. "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass but learning to dance in the rain." - Vivian Greene

  35. "Life is about making an impact, not an income." - Kevin Kruse

  36. "Life is a journey, and if you fall in love with the journey, you will be in love forever." - Peter Hagerty

  37. "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." - Unknown

  38. "Life is short, and we have never too much time for gladdening the hearts of those who are traveling the dark journey with us. Oh, be swift to love, make haste to be kind." - Henri-Frédéric Amiel

  39. "Life is about creating memories, not collecting things." - Unknown

  40. "Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can." - Danny Kaye

  41. "Life is about learning from yesterday, living for today, and hoping for tomorrow." - Unknown

  42. "Life is a constant process of learning, growing, and evolving." - Unknown

  43. "Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once." - Lillian Dickson

  45. "Life is too short to worry about what others say or think about you. Have fun and give them something to talk about." - Unknown

  47. "Life is a series of moments. Make them count." - Unknown

  49. "Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some are exciting. But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter holds." - Unknown

  50. "Life is a journey. Make the best of it." - Unknown

  51. "Life is too short to be anything but happy." - Unknown

