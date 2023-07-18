List of some of the most important Krishna Temples in India

Krishna Temples in India: Welcome to our comprehensive list of significant Krishna Temples in India, where devotion to Lord Krishna is deeply ingrained in the hearts of people. From the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, with its vibrant Rath Yatra festival, to the captivating Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, believed to be Krishna's ancient kingdom, and the sacred Guruvayur Temple in Kerala, a place of palpable devotion - join us on a spiritual journey through these revered abodes. These temples bear witness to the profound love and reverence people have for Lord Krishna, an adored deity in Hinduism. Step into the world of age-old traditions, rituals, and festivals that bring devotees from all over the country together. Admire the architectural marvels that showcase the artistic brilliance of bygone eras. Immerse yourself in the unique customs that reflect the rich cultural heritage of India.
Experience the unwavering devotion that has made these Krishna Temples an inseparable part of India's religious and cultural fabric. Whether you seek spiritual connection or simply wish to marvel at the beauty of faith, these temples offer an experience that touches the soul and uplifts the spirit. Join us on this captivating journey through the sacred corridors of India's most revered Krishna Temples. Get ready to be enchanted, inspired, and spiritually enriched as we explore the divine essence that permeates these hallowed grounds.
Considered the "Dwarka of the South," the Guruvayoor Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala, is among the top temples in Southern India dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple, constructed in 1638 AD, houses a four-armed statue of Lord Krishna adorned with a sacred Tulsi garland and a pearl necklace. The temple's large tank is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva's family worshipped Vishnu. Festivals like Ulsavam, Vishu, Vaishka, Ashtami Rohin, and Kuchela's Day are celebrated with great enthusiasm, attracting a massive crowd. The temple requires adherence to a dress code, with men wearing dhoti and women opting for sarees or salwar. Devotees are captivated by the unique practice of offering elephants at the temple. A special elephant feeding program, Aanayoottu, is held at 10:00 AM. The temple opens from 3:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 9:15 PM, making it an ideal destination for spiritual seekers.
Located in Puri, Odisha, the Jagannath Temple is a revered Lord Krishna temple and a significant pilgrimage site. This sacred temple holds immense religious importance for Hindus and Buddhists alike. Unique in its architectural style, the main sanctum houses a wooden carved statue of Jagannath, distinct from the stone murals found in most temples. The temple's rituals and practices differ from those of other Hindu temples, making it a truly distinctive spiritual destination. Notably, the temple casts no visible shadow, and even though it stands close to the ocean, the sound of waves remains inaudible within its premises. Festivals like Chandana Yatra, Snana Yatra, Ratha Yatra, Sayana Ekadasi, and Dakshinayana Sankranti are celebrated with fervor, attracting large crowds. The Ratha Yatra or Chariot Festival, where the deities are taken to the Gundicha Temple, is especially renowned. Its historical significance is evident from the fact that the temple was once part of the sun temple, later dismantled and reassembled by the Marathas in the 18th century.
Dwarkadhish Temple, also known as Jagat Mandir or Trilok Sundar, is an iconic Lord Krishna temple situated in the vibrant city of Dwarka, Gujarat. As one of India's four divine abodes and Sapt Puris, the temple carries great mythological significance for Krishna devotees. Legend has it that the original structure of the temple was commissioned by Lord Krishna's great-grandson, Vajranabhji. The temple's main idol, carved from black marble and adorned with precious jewels, depicts Lord Krishna with the Sudarshana Chakra and conch shell. The Chalukya-style architecture of the temple, adorned with intricate carvings of elephants, dancers, celestial beings, and musicians, adds to its grandeur. While in Dwarka, visitors can also explore the nearby Rukmini Temple. The temple's timings are from 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM, making it a must-visit spiritual destination.
Sri Radha Madan Mohan Mandir, located atop a 50-feet-high hill called Dvadasaditya Tila in Vrindavan, is one of the oldest temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The central deity of the temple is Lord Krishna, alongside Radharani and Lalita Sakhi. Legend has it that the main idol of the temple was discovered by Madana-Mohan beneath an old vat tree in Vrindavan, where he used to chant devotional songs. The temple was later built by Kapur Ram Das of Multan in 1580. It is believed that the original idol was moved to Karauli in Rajasthan during Aurangzeb's rule for safekeeping. Although a copy of the idol is worshipped in Vrindavan, the main idol remains in Karauli. The temple holds a special connection with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Devotees can visit this historically significant temple located in Bankebihari Colony, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
Among the seven prominent ancient temples in Vrindavan, the Banke Bihari Temple holds a special place in the hearts of Krishna devotees. Built in 1863 by Goswamis, the temple houses an idol that was originally given to Swami Haridas by the divine couple, Shyama-Shyam (Radha-Krishna). The unique feature of the temple is that the lotus feet of the idol are hidden and only revealed on Akshaya Tritiya. Devotees believe that continuously gazing into the idol's eyes can lead to a loss of self-consciousness, and therefore, the idol remains covered most of the time. The temple hosts various festivals, with Shri Krishna Janmashtami being the most vibrant celebration. The temple timings vary between summer (after Holi) and winter (after Diwali). Located in Bhaktivedanta Swami Marg, Bankebihari Colony, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, the temple is a must-visit for Krishna devotees.
The ISKCON Temple in New Delhi, located on Hare Krishna Hill in East of Kailash, is a magnificent Krishna temple and a prominent attraction in North India. Designed by architect Achyut Kanvinde, the temple boasts spectacular architecture. Visitors can marvel at idols of Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi, Sita Rama Laxman Hanuman, and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai in various atriums. The temple's museum houses copies of the Bhagavad Gita in multiple languages. Devotees can also relish delicious vegetarian food at the Govinda's Restaurant. The temple hosts the mesmerizing Mangala Aarti in the evening and a captivating Robot Show. The temple welcomes visitors from 04:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 04:15 PM to 09:00 PM, except during the closed hours of 1 PM to 4 PM.
Shri Gopal Krishna Temple in Mangalore, Karnataka, offers a breathtaking view of the city and beaches from its premises. The temple's architecture adheres to Vastu principles, creating a perfect spiritual ambiance. The main sanctum, dedicated to Chaturbhuja Mahavishnu, can be reached by crossing 108 steps, each representing names of Lord
Shree Ranchhodraiji Maharaj Mandir, situated on the banks of Lake Gomti in Dakor, Gujarat, is an architectural gem. The current structure dates back to 1772 and features eight domes and twenty-four turrets covered with gold. The inner sanctum houses the idol of Chaturbhuja Mahavishnu, carved from black granite. Additionally, a temple dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi is located adjacent to the main temple. The temple is believed to witness Lord Krishna visiting Goddess Lakshmi's temple every Friday, marked by a grand weekly procession.
Birla Mandir in Kurukshetra, Haryana, is an epitome of elegant architecture. Built in 1950 by Jugal Birla, the temple features a dazzling chariot made of marble, depicting Lord Krishna and Arjuna with 18 other characters from the epic Mahabharata. The temple's artistic use of marble, especially in the garden area, attracts numerous tourists. The temple is open to visitors and devotees in the Railway Station Area, Thanesar, Haryana.
Sri Dwarkadheesh Mandir, located in the northern region of Mathura, is one of the oldest and largest temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. It features the enchanting black marble idol of Dwarkanath and the white marble idol of Sri Radharani. The temple's architecture, with its magnificently carved Rajasthani-style entrance and rows of richly decorated pillars in the central courtyard, captivates visitors. The temple comes alive during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees can visit the temple from 05:00 AM to 12 Noon and 02:00 PM to 08:00 PM.
Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple, located in Triplicane, Chennai, is a sacred abode of Lord Vishnu, worshipped here as 'Parthasarathy,' symbolizing his role as Arjuna's charioteer in the epic Mahabharata. As the only Divya Desam among the 108 Vishnu temples strictly within Chennai city limits, this temple holds significant religious importance. Its history dates back to the 8th century when it was originally constructed by the Chola dynasty. Over the centuries, the temple underwent expansions under the patronage of Cholas and Vijayanagara kings. Among its notable features are the exquisite standing, seated, and reclining poses of Lord Vishnu. Visitors can explore the temple during the timings from 05:50 AM to 12:30 PM and 04:00 PM to 09:00 PM.
Nestled in the picturesque village of Mallapuzhassery, Kerala, the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple is a revered Divya Desam dedicated to Lord Krishna, known here as 'Parthasarathy.' This name signifies his role as Arjuna's charioteer during the great Mahabharata war. The temple plays a vital role in the Thiruvabharanam procession to Sabarimala and safeguards the Thanka Anki, the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa. The main sanctum, known as Sreekovil, houses the presiding deity's idol, accessible only to the main priest and second priest. The temple opens its doors to devotees from 04:00 AM to 11:00 PM and 05:00 PM to 08:00 PM.
The Trichambaram Temple, located in Thaliparamba, Kerala, holds a unique significance for its portrayal of Lord Krishna in his ferocious form, post Kamsavadham – the slaying of the demon king Kamsa. This temple is renowned for its annual Kumbham festival celebrated in March. Its architecture and the idol of Lord Krishna in his Raudra avatar make it a captivating religious site. Devotees can visit the temple between 05:00 AM to 12 Noon and 05:00 PM to 08:00 PM.
The Kesava Deo Temple, also known as Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, stands at the sacred spot where Lord Krishna was born, making it an immensely revered site for devotees. The temple was initially commissioned by Raja Vir Sinh Bundela, the great-grandson of Lord Krishna, and has withstood numerous destructions and rebuildings throughout history. The main sanctum houses a beautiful marble statue of Lord Krishna, along with idols of Krishna, Radha, and Balarama. Major festivals like Janmashtami, Chhappan Bhog, and Lathamar Holi are celebrated with fervor in this temple. Devotees can seek blessings from 05:30 AM to 12 Noon and 04:00 PM to 08:00 PM.
Bhalka Tirtha Temple in Somnath, Gujarat, holds immense significance as it marks the spot where Lord Krishna was mistakenly hit by an arrow, leading to his celestial departure. The temple houses a beautiful tribhangi idol of Lord Krishna playing his divine flute. Near the temple is Dehotsarg, the confluence of three sacred rivers where Lord Krishna left his earthly form to return to his heavenly abode. This site is considered auspicious for performing the last rites ceremony due to its association with Lord Krishna's celestial departure.