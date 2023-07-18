List of some of the most important Krishna Temples in India

Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple, Triplicane, Chennai

Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple, located in Triplicane, Chennai, is a sacred abode of Lord Vishnu, worshipped here as 'Parthasarathy,' symbolizing his role as Arjuna's charioteer in the epic Mahabharata. As the only Divya Desam among the 108 Vishnu temples strictly within Chennai city limits, this temple holds significant religious importance. Its history dates back to the 8th century when it was originally constructed by the Chola dynasty. Over the centuries, the temple underwent expansions under the patronage of Cholas and Vijayanagara kings. Among its notable features are the exquisite standing, seated, and reclining poses of Lord Vishnu. Visitors can explore the temple during the timings from 05:50 AM to 12:30 PM and 04:00 PM to 09:00 PM.

Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Mallapuzhassery, Kerala

Nestled in the picturesque village of Mallapuzhassery, Kerala, the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple is a revered Divya Desam dedicated to Lord Krishna, known here as 'Parthasarathy.' This name signifies his role as Arjuna's charioteer during the great Mahabharata war. The temple plays a vital role in the Thiruvabharanam procession to Sabarimala and safeguards the Thanka Anki, the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa. The main sanctum, known as Sreekovil, houses the presiding deity's idol, accessible only to the main priest and second priest. The temple opens its doors to devotees from 04:00 AM to 11:00 PM and 05:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Trichambaram Temple, Thaliparamba, Tamil Nadu

The Trichambaram Temple, located in Thaliparamba, Kerala, holds a unique significance for its portrayal of Lord Krishna in his ferocious form, post Kamsavadham – the slaying of the demon king Kamsa. This temple is renowned for its annual Kumbham festival celebrated in March. Its architecture and the idol of Lord Krishna in his Raudra avatar make it a captivating religious site. Devotees can visit the temple between 05:00 AM to 12 Noon and 05:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Kesava Deo Temple/Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

The Kesava Deo Temple, also known as Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, stands at the sacred spot where Lord Krishna was born, making it an immensely revered site for devotees. The temple was initially commissioned by Raja Vir Sinh Bundela, the great-grandson of Lord Krishna, and has withstood numerous destructions and rebuildings throughout history. The main sanctum houses a beautiful marble statue of Lord Krishna, along with idols of Krishna, Radha, and Balarama. Major festivals like Janmashtami, Chhappan Bhog, and Lathamar Holi are celebrated with fervor in this temple. Devotees can seek blessings from 05:30 AM to 12 Noon and 04:00 PM to 08:00 PM.

Bhalka Tirtha & Dehotsarg, Somnath, Gujarat

Bhalka Tirtha Temple in Somnath, Gujarat, holds immense significance as it marks the spot where Lord Krishna was mistakenly hit by an arrow, leading to his celestial departure. The temple houses a beautiful tribhangi idol of Lord Krishna playing his divine flute. Near the temple is Dehotsarg, the confluence of three sacred rivers where Lord Krishna left his earthly form to return to his heavenly abode. This site is considered auspicious for performing the last rites ceremony due to its association with Lord Krishna's celestial departure.