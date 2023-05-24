The Indian Premier League, popularly known as the IPL, has become the ultimate destination for franchise cricket. The tournament features the world's top players representing various teams, providing a platform for some thrilling T20 matches. The IPL has witnessed several breathtaking performances from players across seasons, breaking records and creating new ones. One such record that has caught the attention of cricket lovers is the fastest centuries scored in the IPL. These centuries have been marked by impressive strike rates, which have often led to victory for their respective teams. In this article, we will take a closer look at the fastest centuries in IPL history and the players who have achieved this incredible feat. Here’s the list of Top 20 Fastest Hundred Scores in IPL History:
Seven Indian batsmen are in the top 20 list of fastest century scorers in the IPL.
Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history, scoring it in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Manish Pandey holds the record for the slowest century in IPL history, scoring it in 67 balls.
Brendon McCullum scored the first-ever century in IPL history for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.
Chris Gayle is the only player with six centuries in the IPL.
Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler have five centuries each in the IPL.
David Warner, KL Rahul, and Shane Watson have four centuries each in the IPL.
AB de Villiers and Sanju Samson have three centuries each in the IPL.
Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Hashim Amla, Adam Gilchrist, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock, and Ben Stokes have two centuries each in the IPL.
Among Indian players, Virat Kohli has the most centuries in the IPL with five.