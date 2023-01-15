Lohri 2023: Check Date, Time, Rituals, Significance & More

Lohri 2023: Significance

Festivals held in honor of Lohri are especially meaningful because they signal the end of one growing season and the beginning of the next, when the rabi crops are harvested. As the days get longer and the nights get shorter starting the day after Lohri, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a welcome sign of spring and warmer weather. A similar idea is symbolized by the bonfire that is lit during the festival.

Lohri 2023: Date & Puja Timings

According to the Vikrami calendar, Lohri is celebrated the day before Maghi, also known as Makar Sankranti in the rest of India. Lohri is observed in the month of Paush, and its date is fixed according to the solar component of the lunisolar Punjabi calendar, which typically places it on or around the 13th of January. But Drik Panchang predicts that the Lohri celebration will take place on January 14, 2023, which means that Makar Sankranti will fall on January 15, 2023. Furthermore, the Brahma Muhurta is from 5:27 to 6:21 a.m., and the Lohri Sankranti tithi is at 8:57 p.m.