Longest and Shortest Fasting Hours Around the World for Ramadan 2024

The two primary meals consumed during Ramadan are Iftar and Sehri. Iftar marks the end of the daily fast and is enjoyed after sunset. It is a moment of celebration and reflection, where families and communities come together to share a meal and express gratitude for the blessings received. The Iftar meal typically consists of a variety of dishes, ranging from soups and salads to main courses and desserts, showcasing the rich culinary traditions of different cultures.
Sehri, on the other hand, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins at sunrise. It is a time for nourishment and preparation, as individuals fuel their bodies for the day ahead. Sehri is often a quiet and reflective meal, with individuals waking up before dawn to partake in it.
As Ramadan progresses, Muslims immerse themselves in prayer, reflection, and acts of charity. They strive to strengthen their connection with Allah and seek forgiveness for past transgressions. The fasting experience encourages empathy and solidarity with those less fortunate, fostering a sense of community and compassion.
Despite the physical challenges of fasting, Ramadan is a time of joy and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. It is a period of renewal and purification, allowing individuals to strengthen their faith and cultivate virtues such as patience, gratitude, and generosity.
Ramadan Fasting Hours: Longest Duration
Shortest Duration of Ramadan Fasting Hours
The month of Ramadan: 2024
Ramadan traces its origins back to the seventh century, when Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran during this month.
The revelation of the Quran began on the 27th night of Ramadan, known as Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Power, which Muslims consider the holiest night of the year.
Laylat al-Qadr is believed to be more valuable than a thousand months of prayers.
Fasting during Ramadan is a core practice based on the Quranic injunction to "fast for a fixed number of days," during which Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset.
The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called iftar, typically starting with dates, water, and a light meal, followed by the Maghrib prayer.
Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, and charitable giving.
Muslims are encouraged to read the entire Quran during Ramadan, and mosques often organize daily prayers and study groups.
Charitable giving, such as food drives and other initiatives to help those in need, is a significant aspect of Ramadan.
How long is fasting for Ramadan 2024?
A large number of Muslim people around the world observe fast for one month from dawn to dusk. In India, people have observed their first Roza on March 12, 2024 and the month of Ramadan will culminate with Eid al fitr and the last Roza will be observed on April 9, 2024.
How long is Ramadan 2025?
When Is Ramadan 2025? Ramadan 2025 is expected to run from the evening of Friday, February 28th, or Saturday, March 1st to Sunday, March 30th, or Monday, March 31st. It will last for 30 days. As all Muslim calendar days begin and end at sundown, the first full day of Ramadan is actually March 1st or March 2nd.
Do you stop eating at Fajr or sunrise?
The Qur-aan says eat and drink until the white thread of dawn is distinct from the black thread of night. By sunrise the white thread of dawn is long gone so one cannot eat until sunrise. One can only eat until the earliest timeframe for the Fajr salaah opens.