Lunar Eclipse 2025 in India: Date, Time, Visibility & How to Watch the ‘Blood Moon’

The first Lunar Eclipse will occur on 14th March, which is also often named as Blood Moon. Lunar eclipses are fascinating celestial events that occur when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over the lunar surface. In 2025, skywatchers will witness two significant lunar eclipses—one in March and another in September. These eclipses will be visible in different parts of the world, offering a spectacular view of the Moon undergoing a transformation in color and brightness.
Types of Lunar Eclipses
- Total Lunar Eclipse: The Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, often turning a reddish hue due to atmospheric scattering.
- Partial Lunar Eclipse: Only a portion of the Moon is obscured by Earth's umbra (the darkest part of the shadow).
- Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: The Moon passes through Earth's penumbra (the outer shadow), causing a subtle dimming effect.
First Lunar Eclipse of 2025: March 13-14 (Penumbral Lunar Eclipse)
The first lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night of March 13-14 and will be a penumbral eclipse. This means the Moon will pass through Earth's outer shadow, causing a faint shading that may be difficult to notice with the naked eye.
Visibility
- The penumbral eclipse will be visible in parts of North America, Europe, and Asia.
- The best views will be in locations where the Moon is high in the sky at the time of the eclipse.
Timings (UTC)
- Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 01:00 UTC
- Maximum Eclipse: 03:30 UTC
- Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 06:00 UTC
Though this eclipse may not be as visually dramatic as a total or partial lunar eclipse, keen observers might notice a slight dimming of the Moon’s brightness.
Second Lunar Eclipse of 2025: September 7-8 (Total Lunar Eclipse)
The second and most anticipated lunar eclipse of 2025 will be a total lunar eclipse, occurring on September 7-8. During this event, the Moon will be completely engulfed in Earth's shadow, likely appearing in shades of red and orange—often referred to as a "Blood Moon."
Visibility
- The total eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia and Australia.
- Observers in these regions will witness the Moon changing color as it moves through Earth's umbra.
Timings (UTC)
- Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 18:30 UTC (September 7)
- Partial Eclipse Begins: 19:45 UTC
- Total Eclipse Begins: 21:10 UTC
- Maximum Eclipse: 21:55 UTC
- Total Eclipse Ends: 22:40 UTC
- Partial Eclipse Ends: 00:05 UTC (September 8)
- Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 01:20 UTC
Why Does the Moon Turn Red?
During a total lunar eclipse, sunlight refracts through Earth's atmosphere and scatters shorter wavelengths of light (blue and green), while the longer wavelengths (red and orange) pass through and illuminate the Moon. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, gives the Moon its reddish hue.
How to watch the Lunar Eclipses
Observing a lunar eclipse does not require any special equipment like telescopes or binoculars, though these tools can enhance the experience. Here are some tips for the best viewing experience:
- Find a Dark Spot: Avoid city lights for a clearer view of the sky.
- Check the Weather: Clear skies will provide the best visibility.
- Use a Camera: Long-exposure photography can capture the beautiful red hues of a total lunar eclipse.
Scientific Significance of Lunar Eclipses
Lunar eclipses provide valuable opportunities for scientific study. Astronomers use these events to:
- Study Earth's atmosphere by analyzing how light bends around the planet.
- Observe temperature changes on the Moon's surface.
- Engage the public in celestial observation and space science.
The lunar eclipses of 2025 will be exciting events for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts worldwide. While the penumbral eclipse in March may be subtle, the total lunar eclipse in September promises a mesmerizing display. Mark your calendars, and don't miss these celestial spectacles!
FAQ
1. Is lunar eclipse 2025 visible in India?
The eclipse will not be visible in India on March 29, 2025. "This is a partial eclipse everywhere in the shadow path. The central umbra shadow misses the Earth. The yellow curves trace the extent of the partial eclipse.
2. Is a lunar eclipse visible in India?
This phenomenon happens when Earth directly blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon. Though visible across Australia, Europe, and the Americas, it won't be seen in India. Stargazers in optimal locations can enjoy this rare, celestial event.
3. Can I eat in Chandra Grahan?
When the body is in a confused state, the best thing is to keep it as empty as possible, and as conscious as possible. One of the simplest ways to be conscious is to not eat.