Magh Bihu 2023: Share the Love with These Messages, Wishes, Images and Greetings"

Magh Bihu also spelled Bhogali Bihu is an Indian holiday observed by the residents of Assam. It signifies the end of the harvest season and is regarded as a time to express gratitude to the ancestors and the god of agriculture for a plentiful harvest and a good life.

People get together to celebrate the new harvest with their friends and family, partake in customary pursuits, prepare traditional Assamese food and sweets, and erect temporary huts that are then burned as a symbol of the passing of the old and the beginning of the new.

The festival has social and agricultural significance because it serves as an occasion for young people to come together, renew friendships, and form new bonds of brotherhood.

In this post, we have listed Magh Bihu greetings and wishes to share with friends, family, and colleagues.