Mahaparinirvan Divas 2022: BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Quotes

The death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the "Father of the Indian Constitution," is commemorated annually on December 6. A common interpretation of "Parinirvan" is "nirvana" in the afterlife, or liberation from rebirth and decay. On December 6, 1956, less than two months after becoming a Buddhist, Dr. Ambedkar passed away, making good on his promise that he "would not die a Hindu."

Ambedkar was intensely spiritual and aware of the relevance of religion in public life, yet this is often overlooked due to his scathing critique of major religions. It is commonly known that Ambedkar held the position that Buddhism was the greater religion, but less well known is his view that the Buddha's teachings were superior to the prevalent atheist ideology of Marxism.

Ambedkar has compared Buddhism and Marxism in an essay written in his characteristically clear and logical style. He argues that while both seek to create a just and joyful society, the ways propounded by Buddha are more effective than those of Marx.