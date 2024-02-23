Mahashivratri 2024: Date, Significance, and Rituals

Mahashivratri 2024: Mahashivratri, a significant festival for devotees of Lord Shiva, holds immense spiritual importance. In the year 2024, Mahashivratri falls on the 8th of March, marking a day of fasting, prayer, and devotion to the divine. Let's delve into the details of this auspicious occasion, including its date, rituals, and significance.

Date of Mahashivratri 2024

According to the Panchang, Mahashivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun. In 2024, this auspicious day commences on the 8th of March at 9:57 PM and concludes on the 9th of March at 6:17 PM. Devotees eagerly anticipate this celestial event to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that on this night, Lord Shiva bestows special blessings upon those who observe the fast and engage in worship with utmost devotion. The legend of Mahashivratri resonates with spiritual significance, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and the transcendence of worldly attachments.

Rituals and Puja Timings

The observance of Mahashivratri involves various rituals and puja timings, allowing devotees to connect deeply with the divine. The fasting commences at sunrise and extends till the following day. Many devotees perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva throughout the night, adhering to the prescribed puja timings.