Maha shivratri 2024: Significance of the Jyotirlingas in India

The fourteenth day of every lunar month or the day before the new moon is known as Shivratri. Among all the twelve Shivratris that occur in a calendar year, Mahashivratri, the one that occurs in February-March is of the most spiritual significance. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being.
This is a day when nature is pushing one towards one’s spiritual peak. It is to make use of this, that in this tradition, we established a certain festival which is nightlong. To allow this natural upsurge of energies to find their way, one of the fundamentals of this nightlong festival is to ensure that you remain awake with your spine vertical throughout the night.
Marking its arrival on Friday, March 8th, 2024, Mahashivratri stirs the hearts of Shiva devotees worldwide. Among its captivating aspects lies the concept of Jyotirlingas scattered across India, holding immense significance for those devoted to Lord Shiva.
Definition of Jyotirlinga
A Jyotirlinga is a sacred site where devotees worship Lord Shiva in the form of a radiant pillar of light. Essentially, "Jyoti" signifies brightness or light, while "Lingam" represents the image of Lord Shiva, often depicted as a phallic symbol. Thus, a Jyotirlinga is a luminous symbol of the revered Lord Shiva. Among the 64 Jyotirlingas found across the country, only 12 hold paramount significance, representing the divine presence of Lord Shiva.
The Historical Importance and Significance of Jyotirlingas
Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadev, is revered in Hinduism as the Supreme Being and the Destroyer of Evil. A central concept for his devotees is the Jyotirlinga, representing Lord Shiva in the form of a radiant sign. The Sanskrit term itself is a combination of "Jyoti" (light) and "linga" (sign), signifying a luminous mark of the divine.
Legend narrates a contest between Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva where Shiva manifested as a pillar of infinite light. He challenged both deities to find its beginning or end. While Lord Vishnu humbly admitted his limitation, Lord Brahma falsely claimed to have found the top, earning him a curse from Shiva. The 12 Jyotirlingas scattered across India are believed to be manifestations of this infinite pillar of light.
These Jyotirlingas hold immense significance for devotees as it is believed that Lord Shiva first appeared on Earth on the night of the Aridra Nakshatra. While the lingams themselves do not have a specific appearance, some believe they can manifest as pillars of fire upon reaching spiritual enlightenment.
Originally, there were 64 Jyotirlingas, but 12 are considered particularly sacred. Each temple dedicated to a Jyotirlinga bears the name of the presiding deity and embodies a unique aspect of Lord Shiva. The lingam itself, symbolizing his infinite nature, is the central focus of worship within these temples.
1. Somnath Temple, Gujarat
2. Mallikarjuna Temple, Andhra Pradesh
3. Mahakaleshwar Temple, Madhya Pradesh
4. Omkareshwar Temple, Madhya Pradesh
5. Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand
6. Bhimashankar Temple, Maharashtra
7. Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh
8. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Maharashtra
9. Baidyanath Temple, Jharkhand
10. Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
11. Rameshwaram Temple, Tamil Nadu
12. Grishneshwar Temple, Maharashtra
Somnath Temple, Gujarat
The Somnath temple, located on the western edge of India, is a beautifully crafted structure believed to house the first of the twelve holy jyotirlingas, where Lord Shiva appeared as a fiery column of light. It sits at the meeting point of three rivers and the Arabian Sea, offering a serene backdrop.
- Originating in 649 BC, the temple underwent reconstruction in 1951.
- The temple features vibrant dioramas illustrating the tales of Lord Shiva.
- Throughout history, it was rebuilt multiple times by various rulers, such as Ravana, Krishna, and Bhimdev.
- Despite facing destruction by invaders like Mahmud of Ghazni and Aurangzeb, the current structure stands as a symbol of resilience and devotion.
- The temple symbolizes the significance of marital bliss and harmony.
Mallikarjuna Temple, Andhra Pradesh
The Mallikarjuna Temple, situated atop the Srisailam hill, symbolizes the divine union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, epitomizing the essence of marital bliss and harmony.
- According to legend, Lord Shiva chose the serene Srisailam as his favorite abode besides Kailasa, in response to Goddess Parvati's inquiry.
- At Srisailam, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati manifest as Sri Mallikarjuna Bhramaramba, blessing devotees.
- Srisailam holds deep ancient significance, housing both the Mallikarjuna Swamy Lingam, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Sri Bhramaramba Devi temple, one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.
- Remarkably, both divine icons are situated within the same temple premises.
- Also known as Srigiri or Sirigiri, Srisailam has been revered by gods, monarchs, and devotees over centuries, symbolizing the eternal cycle of life and death.
Mahakaleshwar Temple, Madhya Pradesh
The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the twelve famous Jyotirlingas in India. It is praised in ancient texts and poetry for its grandeur and significance.
- Ujjain was historically significant as a center for time calculation, with Mahakala revered as its guardian deity.
- The Mahakaleshwar Temple's imposing structure evokes respect and awe, symbolizing the timeless presence of Lord Shiva.
- The lingam at the Mahakaleshwar Temple is believed to be self-manifested, distinguishing it from other ritually established lingams.
- A unique aspect of the temple is its south-facing idol of Lord Shiva, with other deities like Ganesh, Parvati, and Karttikeya also venerated here.
- The temple hosts a grand fair near its premises during Mahashivaratri, featuring continuous worship throughout the night.
Omkareshwar Temple, Madhya Pradesh
Omkareshwar, nestled in Madhaya pradesh, India, is revered as the fourth among the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its name holds immense significance, derived from the sacred sound "Om," believed to be the first utterance of Brahma, the creator, and the very foundation of the Vedas, ancient Hindu scriptures.
- The Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga represents Lord Shiva in the form of Omkar, symbolizing divine light and presence.
- Visiting Omkareshwar is believed to purify sins and bestow spiritual merit upon devotees.
- Omkareshwar's significance is underscored in revered texts such as the Skanda Purana, Shivpurana, and Vayupurana.
- The holy site comprises 68 shrines and 108 Shivlings, reinforcing its importance in Hindu pilgrimage.
- Situated just 77 km from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar is unique as the only Jyotirlinga located on the north bank of the Narmada River.
- Legend has it that Lord Shiva rests here daily after visiting three other locations, leading to the performance of special rituals like aarti and darshan to honor this divine presence.
- These rituals attract countless devotees throughout the year.
Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand
Nestled within the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India, lies a region adorned with over 200 shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Amongst them, Kedarnath reigns supreme, holding immense significance for devotees.
- Legend tells of the Pandavas seeking forgiveness from Lord Shiva after the Kurukshetra war, with Shiva taking refuge in Kedarnath.
- During their pursuit, Shiva's essence was left at four other locations: Tungnath, Rudranath, Madmaheshwar, and Kalpeshwar.
- These five sites collectively form the Panch Kedar pilgrimage circuit along with Kedarnath.
- The majestic Kedarnath temple was constructed by Adi Shankaracharya and stands as a marvel of architectural brilliance.
- The temple features an imposing statue of a Nandi bull, serving as its guardian.
- Inside the temple, devotees find a sanctum sanctorum for worship and a spacious hall for gatherings.
- The conical rock formation within the temple is worshipped as the sacred manifestation of Lord Shiva.
Bhimashankar Temple, Maharashtra
Bhimashankar Temple, nestled in the village of Bhorgiri, approximately 50 km northwest of Khed near Pune, stands as a testament to architectural magnificence and tranquil surroundings.
- This temple is revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas across India, symbolizing Lord Shiva's manifestation as the embodiment of positive energy and bliss.
- Its designation as a wildlife sanctuary adds to its importance due to the presence of rich biodiversity.
- According to legend, the temple is named after the river Bhima, which is said to have evaporated during a battle between Lord Shiva and the demon Tripurasura.
- The temple showcases ancient Nagara architecture, reflecting its deep historical and spiritual significance.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh
On the sacred banks of the Ganges River, in the heart of India's ancient city of Varanasi, lies the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This renowned temple houses the revered Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, known as Vishweshwara or Vishwanath.
- The Kashi Vishwanath Temple attracts millions of devotees seeking solace and liberation from the cycle of rebirth.
- A glimpse of the Jyotirlinga is believed to hold immense power, offering freedom from worldly attachments and guiding towards spiritual enlightenment.
- The temple holds a unique and pivotal position within India's spiritual landscape, with the merit of visiting all twelve Jyotirlingas believed to be attained through a single visit here.
- Renowned saints and spiritual leaders have been drawn to the temple throughout history, fostering a sense of universal brotherhood and spiritual unity.
- Since 1983, the temple has been managed by the Uttar Pradesh government, boasting majestic architecture adorned with golden domes that reflect its rich history and ongoing beautification efforts.
- The Kashi Vishwanath Temple serves as a powerful symbol of enlightenment, continuously attracting devotees and inspiring spiritual seekers across generations.
Trimbakeshwar Temple, Maharashtra
Trimbakeshwar, an ancient Hindu pilgrimage site, is situated at the origin of the Godavari River, the longest river in southern India. It is renowned for housing one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas. What sets this Jyotirlinga apart is its unique depiction with three faces, symbolizing the divine trinity of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva.
- The present Trimbakeshwar temple was constructed by Balaji Bajirao, the third Peshwa (1740-1760), replacing an earlier shrine.
- The temple features gates on all four sides: East, West, South, and North, each holding spiritual significance.
- In spiritual connotations, East symbolizes beginnings, West signifies maturity, South represents fulfillment or completion, and North symbolizes revelation.
- In 1954, the Shri Trimbakeshwar Sansthan was registered under the Public Trust Registration Act.
- This institution is responsible for conducting daily prayers thrice a day and overseeing all festivals and events held throughout the year.
Baidyanath Temple, Jharkhand
Baidyanath Dham, located in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is a revered pilgrimage destination and ranks fifth among the twelve Jyotirlingas. According to legend, it marks the spot where the heart of Sati fell, and it's believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti reside together here. Referred to as Arogya Baidyanathitee, it is renowned for its healing properties, offering solace to those suffering from incurable diseases.
- The origins of the temple date back to the 8th century AD, with historical mentions from the Gupta dynasty and the Mughal era.
- According to mythology, Ravana attempted to transport the Jyotirlinga to Lanka but failed when he couldn't lift it after placing it on the ground.
- Architecturally, the temple boasts a distinctive pyramidal tower adorned with golden vessels.
- Baidyanath Dham symbolizes unwavering devotion and determination.
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat
Nestled near Dwarka, the Nageshwar Temple beckons devotees of Lord Shiva. It holds immense significance as one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas, symbolic representations of the deity across India.
Stepping inside the temple, visitors encounter a large hall leading to the main sanctum, housing the revered Shiva linga. A sense of spiritual connection permeates the atmosphere.
- Gopi Talav Tirth lies just beyond the temple, holding significant spiritual importance.
- Legend intertwines this site with the tale of Lord Krishna and the gopis.
- The story involves a demon named Daaruka imprisoning a Shiva devotee named Supriya, who invoked Lord Shiva through fervent chants.
- Lord Shiva emerged and vanquished the demon, leading to the manifestation of a self-arisen Shivalinga at this sacred ground.
- This Shivalinga is worshipped within the temple walls to this day.
- Symbolically, the Nageshwar Jyotirlinga represents Lord Shiva as the "lord of serpents," symbolizing his power to overcome fears and conquer obstacles.
- This powerful symbolism attracts devotees seeking guidance and inner strength.
Rameshwaram Temple, Tamil Nadu
The Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram stuns visitors with its grand structure, towering gopurams (gateway towers), and intricate sculptures. This magnificent temple houses the revered Ramanathaswamy lingam, the primary deity, symbolizing Lord Shiva. A majestic 17.5-foot statue of Nandi, the sacred bull, stands guard, further enriching the spiritual ambience.
- The temple offers worship to additional deities, including Goddesses Vishalakshi and Parvathavardhini, Lord Vinayaka, Lord Subrahmanya, and Perumal.
- Legend recounts the story of Lord Rama, who sought Lord Shiva's blessings after his victory over the demon king Ravana. He entrusted Hanuman with the task of retrieving a lingam from Kashi.
- When Hanuman's return was delayed, Goddess Sita, displaying her devotion, crafted a lingam from sand, known as the Ramalingam.
- This sacred lingam remains worshipped within the temple alongside the Vishwalingam, eventually brought by Hanuman.
- Within the temple complex, there are 22 holy water bodies called Theerthams, believed to cleanse sins through ritual bathing.
- The Ramanathaswamy Temple embodies the essence of redemption and forgiveness, attracting countless pilgrims seeking spiritual solace and blessings.
Grishneshwar Temple, Maharashtra
Settled near the famed Ellora Caves, the Grishneshwar Temple is believed to be the final resting place of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas. Two fascinating narratives surround its origins.
- One story revolves around Kusuma, a devoted woman who, despite the tragic loss of her son to a jealous co-wife, maintained unwavering faith in Lord Shiva.
- Her steadfast devotion moved the deity, who not only revived her son but also manifested as a Jyotirlinga within the temple.
- Another tale features Ghushma, who faced similar misfortunes with unyielding faith.
- Touched by her resilience and forgiving spirit, Lord Shiva revealed the truth behind her suffering and chose to reside within the temple complex as the Ghushmeshwar Jyotirlinga.
- Both narratives underscore the power of faith and devotion in overcoming life's challenges.
- Understanding the significance of these twelve Jyotirlingas can deepen one's spiritual connection with Lord Shiva, enhancing the experience of Mahashivratri 2024.
What is the significance of the jyotirlinga?
The jyotirlinga are a set of twelve sacred sites spread across India. Devotees believe them to be the holy abodes of Lord Shiva. People consider it to be of great spiritual significance . Thousands of pilgrims from all over India visit these shrines every year.
What is the significance of mahashivratri?
Mahashivratri holds significance as a celebration of the divine union, symbolizing the triumph over darkness and the renewal of life's energies in Hindu culture. It also facilitates spiritual growth and personal transformation
Which jyotirlinga to visit first?
Somnath jyotirlinga: The famous jyotirlinga of Somnath is considered to be the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Situated near Veraval in (Prabhas Kshetra) in the Kathiawad district of Gujarat, Somanth Temple is a much-loved pilgrimage site among Hindus.