Maha shivratri 2024: Significance of the Jyotirlingas in India

The fourteenth day of every lunar month or the day before the new moon is known as Shivratri. Among all the twelve Shivratris that occur in a calendar year, Mahashivratri, the one that occurs in February-March is of the most spiritual significance. On this night, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that there is a natural upsurge of energy in a human being.

This is a day when nature is pushing one towards one’s spiritual peak. It is to make use of this, that in this tradition, we established a certain festival which is nightlong. To allow this natural upsurge of energies to find their way, one of the fundamentals of this nightlong festival is to ensure that you remain awake with your spine vertical throughout the night.

Marking its arrival on Friday, March 8th, 2024, Mahashivratri stirs the hearts of Shiva devotees worldwide. Among its captivating aspects lies the concept of Jyotirlingas scattered across India, holding immense significance for those devoted to Lord Shiva.