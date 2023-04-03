Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Celebration and Significance

Festivities Of Mahavir Jayanti Holiday 2023

Mahavir Jayanti is an official holiday in India, and all levels of government and Jains-owned businesses will be closed or have shortened operating hours. The Jain community participates in various celebrations that allow them to bond with their loved ones.

Lord Mahavir is highly revered and worshipped by this group, and the centerpiece of their festivities is the display of his idol. People anoint the effigy with scented oil to symbolize the Lord's purity.

Jain devotees from all over the world flock to India to visit their temples, as well as historic Jain landmarks. Gomateshwara is one such renowned destination that draws many visitors during the festival. Interestingly, many Jains donate money or food to their temples during this time. Despite these customs, the festivities remain unchanged.