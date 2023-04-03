Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Celebration and Significance

Mahavir Jayanti holds immense importance for Jains worldwide and is marked with grandeur both in India and beyond. This festival honors the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara in Jain mythology. On April 4th, 2023, people will celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with great enthusiasm.
Festival name: Mahavir Jayanti
Date: Tuesday, 04 April 2023
States: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab
According to Jain texts and religious texts, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the waxing moon in the Chaitra month (Hindu calendar) in Kundalagrama (now Kundalpur) in Bihar, a few kilometers from Patna, with Vaishali being considered the state's capital. However, there is disagreement about the year of his birth, as the Swetambar Jains claim it was 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains say it was 615 BC. King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala named him Vardhaman. According to the Swetambar community, Mahavira's mother had 14 dreams that were interpreted by astrologers, all of whom predicted that Mahavira would become either an emperor or a sage (Tirthankara). When Mahavira turned 30, he left his throne and family in search of truth, living in exile for 12 years as an ascetic, preaching non-violence and treating everyone with respect. He received the name "Mahavira" after displaying remarkable skills in controlling his senses. It is widely believed that he achieved enlightenment (Nirvana) at the age of 72.
Mahavir Jayanti is an official holiday in India, and all levels of government and Jains-owned businesses will be closed or have shortened operating hours. The Jain community participates in various celebrations that allow them to bond with their loved ones.
Lord Mahavir is highly revered and worshipped by this group, and the centerpiece of their festivities is the display of his idol. People anoint the effigy with scented oil to symbolize the Lord's purity.
Jain devotees from all over the world flock to India to visit their temples, as well as historic Jain landmarks. Gomateshwara is one such renowned destination that draws many visitors during the festival. Interestingly, many Jains donate money or food to their temples during this time. Despite these customs, the festivities remain unchanged.
Mahavir Jayanti is primarily a Jain festival, and visiting any of the Jain temples is the best way to experience its true essence. The festival aims to promote peace and unity and to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavira.
A "rath yatra" procession featuring a neatly placed idol of Lord Mahavira is carried out. Jain temples are adorned with flags and Jains donate food and clothing to the underprivileged. Jainism strictly opposes animal slaughter, and contributions are made to prevent it.
Apart from charitable acts, prayers are offered at temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira. Some devotees engage in meditation, a practice championed by Mahavira. Famous Jain temples attract a large number of devotees on this day. Monks and nuns recite the teachings of Mahavira and Jainism.
Madhuban: A heavenly spot in Jharkhand that's considered the ultimate pilgrimage site for Jains.
Girnarji: Situated in Gujarat, this destination is a must-visit for spiritual seekers.
Gomateshwara: The most enchanting spot in Karnataka that draws visitors every year for this auspicious occasion.
Mangi Tungi: Maharashtra's famous Jain pilgrimage site that's revered by many for its divine significance.
Gajpantha: Another exceptional destination in Maharashtra, featuring a stunning temple that requires a climb of at least 460 steps to reach.