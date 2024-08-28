Mary Kom Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Income

Mary Kom, a name synonymous with boxing excellence, has captivated the world with her remarkable achievements and inspiring journey. Known for her fierce determination and unparalleled skill, Mary Kom's career is a testament to her extraordinary talent and relentless spirit. Born on March 1, 1983, in the small village of Kangathei, Manipur, she rose from humble beginnings to become a six-time World Boxing Champion and an Olympic bronze medalist. Her accolades include prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, and she has also made significant contributions beyond the boxing ring through her political career and various social initiatives. In this blog, we will delve into Mary Kom's net worth, biography, age, family, and income, shedding light on her life and the financial success she has achieved through her remarkable career.
Mary Kom, born Chungneijang Mery Kom on November 24, 1982, in Kangathei, Manipur, India, is an acclaimed Indian boxer. Here’s a brief overview of her early life and education:
Family Background: Mary Kom was born into a poor family in the small village of Kangathei. She is the eldest of three children.
Interest in Sports: From a young age, she showed an interest in sports. Her father, who was a boxer in his youth, played a significant role in nurturing her talent.
Primary Education: Mary Kom attended local schools in Manipur, where she started participating in sports activities.
Higher Education: She completed her higher secondary education from the local schools in Manipur.
College: She enrolled at the Manipur University in Imphal for her undergraduate studies. Her passion for boxing grew during this period, and she started training seriously.
Mary Kom’s dedication to boxing and her perseverance through challenges laid the foundation for her remarkable career in the sport.
As of 2024, Mary Kom's estimated net worth is around $4 to $5 million (about ₹30 to ₹40 crore), though some sources suggest it could be as much as $10 million. Her wealth comes from various sources, including prize money from her boxing career, endorsements with major brands, government awards, her autobiography, the Bollywood movie about her life, and speaking events. Mary Kom's net worth shows her success in boxing and her influence as a sports icon, making her an inspiration both inside and outside the ring.
MC Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer, has a penchant for luxury wheels. Here are the cars she’s been associated with:
Mercedes-Benz GLS: Mary Kom recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV from Delhi-based T&T Motors. While the exact variant isn’t specified, the GLS 350d is a popular choice.
Renault Kiger: Renault India honored Mary Kom by gifting her a Renault Kiger subcompact SUV.
Mary Kom has encountered several controversies throughout her career. In 2016, she was controversially selected for the Rio Olympics despite not qualifying in the trials, sparking criticism. Over the years, she has faced disputes with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) regarding selection processes and administrative decisions. Additionally, her criticism of training camp conditions led to further conflicts with sports authorities. Allegations of favoritism in her selection for events have also emerged. Despite these controversies, Mary Kom remains a highly respected figure in boxing.
Here are some interesting facts about Mary Kom:
Born as Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte in Manipur, India, she started boxing at a young age and initially trained in traditional Manipuri sports before focusing on boxing.
Mary Kom is the only female boxer to have won the World Boxing Championship six times across different weight categories.
She won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics, making her the first Indian female boxer to achieve this feat.
Mary Kom has been honored with India's second and third-highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan (2013) and Padma Shri (2006), for her contributions to sports.
Her life story was depicted in the 2014 Bollywood film "Mary Kom," starring Priyanka Chopra, which brought her story to a wider audience.
Did Mary Kom retire?
As of now, Mary Kom has not officially retired from boxing. She continues to train and compete, although she has shifted some focus to her role as a politician and her boxing academy.
Why did Mary Kom retire?
She has not announced her retirement. But, according to IBA regulations, boxers of both sexes are only permitted to compete at the highest level until they are 40 years old.
When did Mary Kom start her boxing career?
Mary Kom began her boxing career in her teenage years, initially training in traditional Manipuri sports before focusing on boxing. She competed in her first major tournament in 2000, and her career took off from there.