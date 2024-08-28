Mary Kom Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Income

Mary Kom's Net Worth

As of 2024, Mary Kom's estimated net worth is around $4 to $5 million (about ₹30 to ₹40 crore), though some sources suggest it could be as much as $10 million. Her wealth comes from various sources, including prize money from her boxing career, endorsements with major brands, government awards, her autobiography, the Bollywood movie about her life, and speaking events. Mary Kom's net worth shows her success in boxing and her influence as a sports icon, making her an inspiration both inside and outside the ring.

Mary Kom's Luxury Cars

MC Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer, has a penchant for luxury wheels. Here are the cars she’s been associated with:

Mercedes-Benz GLS : Mary Kom recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV from Delhi-based T&T Motors. While the exact variant isn’t specified, the GLS 350d is a popular choice.

Renault Kiger: Renault India honored Mary Kom by gifting her a Renault Kiger subcompact SUV.

Mary Kom’s Controversies

Mary Kom has encountered several controversies throughout her career. In 2016, she was controversially selected for the Rio Olympics despite not qualifying in the trials, sparking criticism. Over the years, she has faced disputes with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) regarding selection processes and administrative decisions. Additionally, her criticism of training camp conditions led to further conflicts with sports authorities. Allegations of favoritism in her selection for events have also emerged. Despite these controversies, Mary Kom remains a highly respected figure in boxing.

Interesting Facts about Mary Kom

Here are some interesting facts about Mary Kom:

Born as Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte in Manipur, India, she started boxing at a young age and initially trained in traditional Manipuri sports before focusing on boxing.

Mary Kom is the only female boxer to have won the World Boxing Championship six times across different weight categories.

She won a bronze medal in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics, making her the first Indian female boxer to achieve this feat.

Mary Kom has been honored with India's second and third-highest civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan (2013) and Padma Shri (2006), for her contributions to sports.

Her life story was depicted in the 2014 Bollywood film "Mary Kom," starring Priyanka Chopra, which brought her story to a wider audience.

