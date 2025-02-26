Meet Deepak Gupta: The Mumbai Boy Who Stunned Everyone At The Louis Vuitton Runway!

A 20-year-old Mumbai-based Deepak Gupta has taken social media by storm, where users witnessed his transition from facing rejections from modeling agencies to walking at Louis Vuitton runways. Against all odds, he achieved his goal of walking for Louis Vuitton by becoming one of their featured models on their prestigious catwalk.

Advertisment

On Instagram, he posted a reel of his journey that garnered more than 37 million views. The clip begins with a basic photo of him in his early teenage years, captioning where people trolled him that he could never be a Louis Vuitton model. Then, the clip proceeds to behind-the-scenes preparations for his runway walk.

In the clip, Gupta can be seen walking elegantly on the runway, wearing a camouflage jacket and animal-print pants with an ochre cap and stylish shades as his final look.

Personal Details

Attribute Details Name Deepak Gupta Age 20 years Hometown Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Profession Model Notable Work Louis Vuitton Runway

Viral Recognition and Celebrity Appreciation

The video went viral and reached some of the renowned Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan and Nargis, who appreciated his achievement.

Apart from celebs and other artists, his transition was appreciated by many social media users. One said, "I don’t know you, but I’m so happy for you," and another said, "As if he was born for this." Another user added, "When your inner voice and resilience are greater than trolls and naysayers."

Gupta’s journey is indeed an inspiring one, where he transformed from manifesting to making it true, proving how dedication and perseverance transform unattainable dreams into actual achievements.

From Rejection to the Global Runway

Deepak Gupta’s inspiring story has touched many, including Bollywood stars. Hrithik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri were among those who showed their support, dropping red heart emojis in the comment section of his post. His journey proves that persistence and belief in oneself can break barriers in even the most competitive industries.

This isn’t the first time a story of determination and success has captured the internet’s attention. However, not all feedback was positive, with a few users voicing criticism about changing beauty standards and questioning masculinity. Despite this, Deepak's story remains an inspiring testament to the power of resilience and self-confidence as he continues to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a model in the fashion industry.

Deepak Gupta's journey to fame is a remarkable story of perseverance, self-belief, and transformation. Once told he could never model for Louis Vuitton, Deepak defied the odds to become a prominent figure on the fashion runway, walking for top-tier brands. He has worked with multiple fashion houses, strutting down ramps showcasing an impressive array of collections — from sharp suits to stylish jackets and casual shirts, all of which have earned him a place in the fashion world.

FAQ

1.How did Deepak Gupta start his modeling career?

- Deepak Gupta faced multiple rejections from modeling agencies but remained persistent. His breakthrough came when he was selected to walk for Louis Vuitton, a moment he shared in a viral Instagram reel.

2. What was Deepak Gupta’s outfit at the Louis Vuitton runway?

- For his runway appearance, Deepak wore a camouflage jacket, animal-print pants, an ochre cap, and stylish shades, making a bold fashion statement.

3,How did social media react to Deepak Gupta’s success?

- His Instagram reel documenting his journey amassed over 37 million views. Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri applauded his achievement, while social media users praised his resilience and transformation.