Midnight Aarti, 56 Dishes, Hundreds of Devotees — Guess the Celebration in Guwahati

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with traditional rituals and vibrant cultural fervour last Saturday, drawing over 200 devotees to the occasion.

The festivities began with a lively fancy dress competition featuring children of Bala Vihar and others, who portrayed various characters from Lord Krishna’s life. This was followed by the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranaam Archana, Mangal Aarti, and Gopal Sahasranaam Archana.

Members of the Mission also presented a cultural programme showcasing devotional songs and dance performances, depicting the divine leelas of Shri Krishna. The celebration continued with Gopal Pujan, the offering of Chappan Bhog, and the midnight Maha Aarti, marking the sacred birth hour of Lord Krishna.

The event concluded with the distribution of prasadam among devotees, making the evening a blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit.

