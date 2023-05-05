Mother’s Day 2023: Date, History & Significance

Mother's Day is a holiday that has been celebrated for over a century to honor and express gratitude towards mothers and mother figures worldwide. This special day, which typically falls on the second Sunday of May, varies in date each year. As we approach the year 2023, we can look forward to celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14th. It's interesting to note that the previous year, 2022, saw the holiday being observed on May 8th, while in 2024, it will fall on Sunday, May 12th. As we prepare to celebrate the special women in our lives, let's take a moment to reflect on the significance of this holiday and appreciate the love and care that mothers selflessly give us throughout the year.
Mother's Day is a beloved holiday that celebrates the role of mothers in society, and its history dates back to ancient times when the Greeks and Romans held festivals to honor mother goddesses. However, the modern version of Mother's Day that we celebrate today began in the United States in the early 20th century, thanks to Anna Jarvis. After losing her mother, 'Ann Reeves Jarvis', Anna started a campaign to establish a national holiday in memory of her mother and all mothers. In 1914, her efforts were rewarded when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.
Since then, Mother's Day has gained popularity around the world, including in India. The holiday was first celebrated in India in 1914, and today, it is a day to express love and appreciation for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and other maternal figures. In some parts of the country, Mother's Day is celebrated with great religious significance, especially in Hindu households where puja (prayer) to the goddess Durga is performed to seek blessings for mothers and families.
Mother's Day holds significant importance as it honors the selfless love and dedication that mothers provide to their families. The occasion provides a unique opportunity for children to express their gratitude and appreciation towards their mothers, who often remain underrated in this male-dominated society. It celebrates the spirit of motherhood and the everlasting bond of love and affection between a mother and her child. While material gifts are a part of the celebration, the real essence lies in fulfilling our duties towards our mothers and acknowledging their selfless efforts every day. Mother's Day reminds us that we should never take our mothers for granted and that they deserve our love, care, and respect every moment of our lives. It is a special day that recognizes the invaluable contribution of mothers to our lives and emphasizes the need to cherish and honor this bond of love and affection forever.