Mother’s Day 2023: Date, History & Significance

Mother’s Day History

Mother's Day is a beloved holiday that celebrates the role of mothers in society, and its history dates back to ancient times when the Greeks and Romans held festivals to honor mother goddesses. However, the modern version of Mother's Day that we celebrate today began in the United States in the early 20th century, thanks to Anna Jarvis. After losing her mother, 'Ann Reeves Jarvis', Anna started a campaign to establish a national holiday in memory of her mother and all mothers. In 1914, her efforts were rewarded when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

Since then, Mother's Day has gained popularity around the world, including in India. The holiday was first celebrated in India in 1914, and today, it is a day to express love and appreciation for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and other maternal figures. In some parts of the country, Mother's Day is celebrated with great religious significance, especially in Hindu households where puja (prayer) to the goddess Durga is performed to seek blessings for mothers and families.