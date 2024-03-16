Mumbai Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings for the Sacred Month

During the month of Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, abstaining from food and water for 30 days. It is a time when people come together to break their fast and celebrate the festival with friends, family, and loved ones.

Ramadan 2024 commenced on March 12 and concluded on April 9, with Eid festivities beginning on April 10 in the evening and ending on April 11 (tentative date).

The Muslim community observes fast or Roza from dawn to dusk, which consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset. Iftaar often entails elaborate meals, and people commonly invite guests to join in the celebration.

Additionally, at the end of Ramadan, Muslims make donations to disadvantaged individuals, a practice that precedes the start of Eid celebrations.