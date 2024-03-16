Mumbai Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings for the Sacred Month

During the month of Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, abstaining from food and water for 30 days. It is a time when people come together to break their fast and celebrate the festival with friends, family, and loved ones.
Ramadan 2024 commenced on March 12 and concluded on April 9, with Eid festivities beginning on April 10 in the evening and ending on April 11 (tentative date).
The Muslim community observes fast or Roza from dawn to dusk, which consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset. Iftaar often entails elaborate meals, and people commonly invite guests to join in the celebration.
Additionally, at the end of Ramadan, Muslims make donations to disadvantaged individuals, a practice that precedes the start of Eid celebrations.
Mumbai Ramadan 2024: Calendar for Sehri and Iftar Timings
Sehri and Iftar hold significant importance for Muslims during this blessed month of Ramadan. Sehri marks the meal eaten early in the morning before sunrise, signifying the start of the fasting period, while Iftar is the meal enjoyed at sunset to break the fast. Both meals have specific times for consumption.
For those fasting during this holy month in India, it's essential to stay updated with accurate Sehri and Iftar timings. Here are the timings for Sehri and Iftar in major Indian cities on the fifth day of Ramadan.
What is the Iftar time in Mumbai?
In Mumbai today Sehri time is 05:34 and Iftar time is 06:48.
What is Iftar and Sehri?
What time Ramadan start 2024?
In 2024, it is expected that Ramadan will begin on the evening of Sunday 10th March, with the first day of fasting on Monday 11th March.