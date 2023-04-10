National Pet Day 2023: Significance and History & Quotes

National Pet Day is just around the corner, and pet owners are getting ready to celebrate their furry companions. However, for many pet owners, every day is a celebration of the joy, comfort, and love that their pets bring to their lives. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been conducting research over the past decade to understand the physical and mental benefits of having a pet. The findings reveal that pets do not just provide companionship and emotional support; they also contribute to better cardiovascular health by reducing cortisol, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels. This article explores the physical and mental benefits of pet ownership and highlights the reasons why we should cherish and care for our animal friends.
Event: National Pet Day 2023
Date: April 11, 2023
Day: Monday
Country: USA
For many people, pets are more than just animals; they are cherished members of the family. Whether you have a loyal dog, a playful cat, or a friendly hamster, pets have a unique ability to bring joy and companionship to our lives. That's why, every year on April 11, we celebrate National Pet Day—a holiday dedicated to honoring our furry friends and raising awareness of their needs.
National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Page, an animal protection activist and pet and family lifestyle expert. Her goal was to celebrate the joy that pets bring to our lives and to raise awareness of the many pets waiting in shelters to be adopted. Page recognized that pets are not just companions, but also provide emotional support, stress relief, and even health benefits.
The holiday has grown in popularity over the years and is now celebrated internationally. People all over the world take part in National Pet Day, honoring their pets with treats, toys, and special activities. The holiday also aims to promote pet adoption, encouraging people to consider rescuing an animal in need instead of buying from a breeder.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year. While the numbers have decreased over time, many pets still wait in shelters for their forever homes. National Pet Day is an important reminder that there are countless animals in need of love and care and that adopting a pet can make a meaningful difference in their lives.
Celebrities have also embraced the cause of National Pet Day, using their platforms to raise awareness and encourage pet adoption. Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Gervais, and Kevin Bacon are just a few of the famous faces who have promoted the holiday on social media.
The benefits of pet ownership are well-documented. Studies show that pets can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and even boost immunity. Pets also provide social support and can help people feel less lonely or isolated. For many, pets are a source of unconditional love and companionship, and National Pet Day is a chance to celebrate those special relationships.
In conclusion, National Pet Day is a holiday that celebrates the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives. Founded by animal welfare advocate Colleen Page, the holiday has grown in popularity and is now celebrated around the world. National Pet Day is a reminder of the ongoing need to care for and protect our furry friends and encourages pet adoption as a first alternative. So whether you have a dog, cat, bird, or hamster, take a moment on April 11 to celebrate the special bond you share with your pet.
#1: Dog (45%)
#2: Cat (30%)
#3: Fish (9%)
#4: Bird (e.g. parakeet, cockatiel, parrot, etc.) (5%)
#5: Hamster/gerbil/mouse (2%)
#6: Horse (2%)
#7: Snake (2%)
#8: Guinea pig (1%)
#9: Lizard (e.g. iguana, chameleon, gecko, etc.) (1%)
#10: Tarantula (1%)
“Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life.” (James Cromwell)
“Any glimpse into the life of an animal quickens our own and makes it so much larger and better in every way.” (John Muir)
“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” (Anatole France)
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” (Mahatma Gandhi)