New Delhi Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings Calendar for the Sacred Month of Ramazan

During Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, refraining from food and drink for 30 days. It's a time of communal joy, where people gather with friends and family to end their fasts together.

Ramadan 2024 began on March 12 and finished on April 10, with Eid festivities starting on the evening of April 10th and concluding on April 11th (dates subject to change). Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, breaking their fasts with Sehri before sunrise and Iftaar after sunset. Iftaar often involves elaborate meals and gatherings with loved ones.

As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims traditionally give to those in need before beginning Eid celebrations.