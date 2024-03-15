New Delhi Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timings Calendar for the Sacred Month of Ramazan

During Ramadan, individuals observe Roza, refraining from food and drink for 30 days. It's a time of communal joy, where people gather with friends and family to end their fasts together.
Ramadan 2024 began on March 12 and finished on April 10, with Eid festivities starting on the evening of April 10th and concluding on April 11th (dates subject to change). Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, breaking their fasts with Sehri before sunrise and Iftaar after sunset. Iftaar often involves elaborate meals and gatherings with loved ones.
As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims traditionally give to those in need before beginning Eid celebrations.
Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for New Delhi
Ramadan 2024: Prayers for Sehri and Iftar - Blessings for Fasting
(Sehri Ki Dua | Suhoor Dua)
"Wa bisawmi ghaddan nawaiytu min shahri ramadan"
Dua For Breaking A Fast? (Iftar ki Dua | Iftar Dua)
" Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa 'alayka tawakkaltu wa 'ala rizq-ika aftarthu fathakabl minni"
Translation in English
Sehri Prayer (Suhoor Dua):
"I intend to keep the fast tomorrow in Ramadan."
Iftar Prayer (Iftar Dua):
"O Allah! I fasted for You, believed in You, and put my trust in You, and with Your sustenance, I broke my fast. Accept my fast, O Allah!"
How the Ramadan fast is observed
During the sacred month of Ramadan, fasting (Roza) starts after sunrise and ends at sunset. Consumption of food and water is forbidden between these times. The day begins with Fajr (dawn) prayer, followed by Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and concludes with Isha (night).
Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called Suhur and break their fast with Iftaar during this month.
What is the time of Sehri in Delhi 2024?
New Delhi Ramadan Timing 2024. Today, 07 March, 2024 (25 Shaban 1445), the Ramadan timings in New Delhi are in accordance with the sunset and dawn as follows: the New Delhi Sehri time is 05:21 am, and the Iftar time in New Delhi is 6:25 pm.
What is Iftar and Sehri?
Sehri, also known as Suhoor, marks the pre-dawn meal consumed before the day's fast begins. It's a time for nourishing the body and preparing for the day ahead. Iftar, the meal to break the fast at sunset, holds great significance in fostering community and gratitude.
What is the time to eat Sehri?
You can eat sehri till true dawn appears. However it is better to stop eating before some time as precaution. Azan is called after true dawn hence it is not lawful to eat till azan.