OnlyFans Explained: What You Need to Know About the NSFW Site

Background and Growth: OnlyFans gained mainstream attention during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 when sex workers started using the platform. It has since expanded to accommodate various content creators, including artists, entertainers, and sex workers.

Content and Monetization: OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and purchase original content. Users often post NSFW (Not Safe For Work) videos and photos, which are protected by a paywall. To access the content, subscribers pay a monthly fee ranging from $4.99 to $49.99.

User Base: OnlyFans attracted a diverse range of creators during the pandemic. Some were professional sex workers, while others were newcomers looking for alternative income sources due to job loss or financial instability.

Celebrities on OnlyFans: Notable celebrities like Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, The-Dream, Blac Chyna, Chad Johnson, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, and Tyga have joined OnlyFans to promote their content and engage with fans. Some use it for exclusive content sharing.

Earnings: Creators on OnlyFans set their subscription prices, with a minimum of $4.99 and a maximum of $49.99 per month. They can also earn additional income through tips and paid private messages. Earnings depend on the quantity and quality of content, with some top creators making six-figure incomes.

Statistics and Analytics: OnlyFans introduced a statistics page in 2022 to help creators track their performance and earnings. This feature provides insights into earnings, content performance, and subscriber engagement.

Company Valuation: Following the pandemic, OnlyFans sought a valuation of over $1 billion, indicating a desire to move away from its association solely with sexually explicit content and become more mainstream.

Privacy and Anonymity: OnlyFans users have privacy concerns, often using stage names or handles to protect their identities. OnlyFans shares personal information with third-party companies for verification but assures users that this information is not shared with subscribers.