Parakram Diwas 2025: History, Significance, Themes and More

India celebrates Parakram Diwas every year to honour the birth anniversary of one of its greatest leaders, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This day is a reminder of Netaji’s unparalleled contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his indomitable spirit. Celebrated on 23rd January, it is a day to reflect on his ideals and remember his selfless service to the nation.

Let’s explore the history, significance, themes, and other aspects of Parakram Diwas in detail.

History of Parakram Diwas

The Government of India declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born in 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, Netaji is remembered as a fearless leader who inspired millions of Indians to fight for independence.

Netaji formed the Indian National Army (INA) and led campaigns against British rule with the rallying cry, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.” He also established the Provisional Government of Free India and sought support from countries like Japan and Germany to achieve India’s independence.

Significance of Parakram Diwas

The word “Parakram” means courage, and this day serves as a reminder of Netaji’s bravery and leadership. The day is significant because:

Tribute to Netaji: It honours Netaji’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership during India’s freedom struggle. Inspiration for Youth: The life of Netaji inspires young Indians to value courage, determination, and patriotism. National Pride: The day fosters a sense of pride in India’s rich history and reminds citizens of the sacrifices made for independence. Promotion of Unity: Netaji’s ideals of unity and self-reliance resonate strongly, encouraging Indians to work together for a better future.

Themes of Parakram Diwas

In 2025, the theme for Parakram Diwas is "Netaji: Courage, Determination, and Patriotism", highlighting the remarkable traits that made Subhas Chandra Bose an iconic leader. Every year, Parakram Diwas is celebrated with different themes focusing on national pride and unity. While the broader theme revolves around courage and patriotism, specific events and initiatives highlight:

Youth Empowerment : Encouraging the younger generation to follow Netaji’s ideals of discipline and self-sacrifice.

: Encouraging the younger generation to follow Netaji’s ideals of discipline and self-sacrifice. Military Strength : Showcasing India’s defence capabilities and paying tribute to armed forces.

: Showcasing India’s defence capabilities and paying tribute to armed forces. Cultural Pride : Promoting the diverse and rich heritage of India.

: Promoting the diverse and rich heritage of India. Atmanirbhar Bharat: Supporting Netaji’s vision of self-reliance through initiatives aimed at making India self-sufficient.

Celebrations and Activities

Parakram Diwas is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. Some common activities include:

Tributes and Speeches: Leaders and citizens pay tribute to Netaji by organizing special events, speeches, and discussions on his life. Educational Programs: Schools and colleges conduct essay competitions, debates, and quizzes to educate students about Netaji’s legacy. Cultural Events: Dance, music, and theatre performances depict the life and struggles of Netaji. INA Memorial Visits: People visit the Indian National Army Memorial and other landmarks associated with Netaji. Wreath-Laying Ceremonies: At Netaji’s statues and memorials, floral tributes and prayer ceremonies are organized.

Famous Quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji’s words continue to inspire millions. Here are some of his most iconic quotes:

“Freedom is not given; it is taken.”

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.”

“Forget not that the greatest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.”

Conclusion

Parakram Diwas is more than just a day of remembrance—it is a celebration of courage, determination, and love for the nation. Netaji’s life and achievements remind us that true freedom comes with great sacrifices and unwavering resolve. As we honour his legacy on this special day, let us pledge to uphold the values of unity, patriotism, and self-reliance.

This Parakram Diwas, take a moment to revisit Netaji’s extraordinary journey and draw inspiration from his fearless vision for a free and independent India.