Pitru Paksha 2023: Honoring Ancestors and Seeking Blessings

Pitru Paksha 2023: Pitru Paksha, a sacred period in the Hindu calendar, is a time when families pay homage to their ancestors through rituals and offerings. This 15-day observance is believed to bring peace to the souls of the departed and invoke blessings upon the living. As Pitru Paksha 2023 commences on September 29th, let's delve into the dates, rituals, significance, and do's and don'ts associated with this revered tradition.

Understanding Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha or Mahalaya, is a period of remembrance and reverence dedicated to family deities, ancestors, and forefathers. It spans from the full moon day (Purnima) of Bhadrapada to the new moon day (Amavasya) of Ashwin month, falling in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) of Ashwin. During this time, it is believed that the spirits of our ancestors visit the earthly realm in a subtle form and accept offerings made in their honor. This gesture is thought to bring tranquility to their souls and bless the household with peace and happiness.

Pitru Paksha Dates (Tithi) in 2023

Pratipada Tithi (September 29, 2023, 3:26 PM - September 30, 2023, 12:21 PM)

Kutup Muhurta (September 29, 2023, 11:47 PM - 12:35 PM)

Rohini Muhurta (September 29, 2023, 12:35 PM - 1:23 PM)

Afternoon Time (September 29, 2023, 1:23 PM - 3:46 PM)

Shraddha Dates (Tithi) in 2023

Purnima Shraddha - September 29, 2023 (Friday)

Dwitiya Shraddha - September 30, 2023 (Saturday)

Tritiya Shraddha - October 1, 2023 (Sunday)

Chaturthi Shraddha - October 2, 2023 (Monday)

Panchami Shraddha - October 3, 2023 (Tuesday)

Shashthi Shraddha - October 4, 2023 (Wednesday)

Saptami Shraddha - October 5, 2023 (Thursday)

Ashtami Shraddha - October 6, 2023 (Friday)

Navami Shraddha - October 7, 2023 (Saturday)

Dashami Shraddha - October 8, 2023 (Sunday)

Ekadashi Shraddha - October 9, 2023 (Monday)

Magha Shraddha - October 10, 2023 (Tuesday)

Dwadashi Shraddha - October 11, 2023 (Wednesday)

Trayodashi Shraddha - October 12, 2023 (Thursday)

Chaturdashi Shraddha - October 13, 2023 (Friday)

Pitri Amavasya - October 14, 2023 (Saturday)

Performing Rituals During Pitru Paksha

During Pitru Paksha, it is customary to offer water to the ancestors daily, facing southward during the afternoon. This water, mixed with black sesame seeds and held with Kush grass, is a symbol of respect and remembrance. On the anniversary of an ancestor's death, donations of food and clothing are made to the needy. This day is also marked by offering food to a poor person, concluding the Pitru Paksha observance.

Pitru Paksha Tarpan Vidhi (Ritual)

To conduct the tarpan ritual during Pitru Paksha, follow these steps:

Every day, before sunrise, place a Judi (a sacred vessel) under a Peepal tree facing south.

Fill the vessel with Ganga water, leaving some space for plain water.

Add milk, black sesame seeds, and barley, then mix thoroughly with a spoon.

Offer water on the Judi 108 times while reciting a specific mantra with each spoonful of water.

Ways to Please Your Ancestors

If any animal or bird visits your house during Pitru Paksha, offer them food. It is believed that ancestors manifest in these forms.

Eating food on a plate during this time and offering meals to Brahmins is considered auspicious.

Pitru Paksha Dos and Don'ts

Dos: The member performing Shraddha should abstain from cutting hair and nails during this period. Celibacy should be observed, and Shraddha rituals must be conducted during daylight hours.

Don'ts: Avoid consuming bottle gourd, cucumber, gram, cumin, and mustard greens during these days. It is also crucial not to mistreat or harm animals or birds.

As Pitru Paksha 2023 unfolds, adhering to these customs and rituals can serve as a way to connect with our ancestral heritage and seek their blessings while fostering compassion and empathy toward all living beings.