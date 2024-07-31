Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme (Scooty) 2024: Percentage, Apply, Eligibility, Required Documents

Assam has taken a significant step towards empowering its youth with the launch of the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme. This initiative aims to reward and encourage academic excellence among Higher Secondary students by providing them with scooters. The scheme has been instrumental in boosting students' morale and providing them with a practical tool for independent mobility .

By setting specific percentage benchmarks for both girls and boys, the government has ensured equitable opportunities. The scheme has not only been a catalyst for higher education but has also empowered young women by providing them with a means of transportation, fostering independence and confidence.

With the recent release of the Assam Higher Secondary results, anticipation is high among students to learn about the cutoff percentage that will determine scooty eligibility. As the state celebrates its young achievers, the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme stands as a testament to Assam's commitment to education and the holistic development of its youth.

Assam HS Scooty Percentage 2024

The Assam government has introduced a compelling incentive for academic excellence with its HS Scooty Scheme. To qualify for this program, students must demonstrate exceptional performance in the Higher Secondary Examination.

Gender-based criteria: The scheme has different benchmarks for boys and girls. Girls who achieve a minimum of 60% marks are eligible, while boys need to secure a higher score of 75%.

Reward for merit: By providing scooters to top-performing students, the government aims to encourage hard work and dedication to studies.

Empowering students: The scheme not only recognizes academic achievements but also provides a practical tool for students' mobility, granting them greater independence.

This initiative is a significant step towards motivating students to strive for higher education and personal growth.

Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme Percentage