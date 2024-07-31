Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme (Scooty) 2024: Percentage, Apply, Eligibility, Required Documents

Assam has taken a significant step towards empowering its youth with the launch of the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme. This initiative aims to reward and encourage academic excellence among Higher Secondary students by providing them with scooters. The scheme has been instrumental in boosting students' morale and providing them with a practical tool for independent mobility .
By setting specific percentage benchmarks for both girls and boys, the government has ensured equitable opportunities. The scheme has not only been a catalyst for higher education but has also empowered young women by providing them with a means of transportation, fostering independence and confidence.
With the recent release of the Assam Higher Secondary results, anticipation is high among students to learn about the cutoff percentage that will determine scooty eligibility. As the state celebrates its young achievers, the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme stands as a testament to Assam's commitment to education and the holistic development of its youth.
The Assam government has introduced a compelling incentive for academic excellence with its HS Scooty Scheme. To qualify for this program, students must demonstrate exceptional performance in the Higher Secondary Examination.
Gender-based criteria: The scheme has different benchmarks for boys and girls. Girls who achieve a minimum of 60% marks are eligible, while boys need to secure a higher score of 75%.
Reward for merit: By providing scooters to top-performing students, the government aims to encourage hard work and dedication to studies.
Empowering students: The scheme not only recognizes academic achievements but also provides a practical tool for students' mobility, granting them greater independence.
This initiative is a significant step towards motivating students to strive for higher education and personal growth.
The Assam government's Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme is a robust initiative designed to incentivize academic excellence and empower students, particularly female students.
Merit-Based Scooters: High-achieving students, with specific percentage requirements for boys and girls, are awarded scooters.
Financial Support: Includes stipends, textbook allowances, and education loan subsidies.
Holistic Development: Provides essential school supplies like uniforms and textbooks.
Access to Higher Education: Offers free admissions to prestigious programs in engineering, medicine, and polytechnics.
Empowerment: Provides female students with a mode of transportation, fostering independence and confidence.
Simplified Process: Online application for easy access.
Textbook Allowance: Students receive a substantial allowance to cover the cost of textbooks, ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.
Monthly Stipend: A regular monthly payment of Rs. 1,000 is provided to offset additional educational expenses.
Education Loan Subsidy: A one-time subsidy of Rs. 50,000 is offered to alleviate the financial burden of higher education loans.
To be eligible for the Assam HS Scooty Scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Domicile: Must be a permanent resident of Assam.
Academic Performance:
Girls: Achieve a minimum of 60% marks in the Higher Secondary Examination.
Boys: Achieve a minimum of 75% marks in the Higher Secondary Examination.
School Affiliation: Students must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination from a government school in Assam.
Category Restrictions: Students in improvement or compartmental categories are ineligible.
Continuation of Studies: Applicants must plan to pursue further studies beyond Higher Secondary.
By fulfilling these requirements, students can increase their chances of being selected for this prestigious scheme.
Securing a coveted scooter under the scheme requires submitting the following documents during the online application process:
Identification: Student's Aadhaar Card and a passport-sized photograph.
Academic Performance: Class 12th marksheet.
Application Details: Application number and student's roll number.
Contact Information: Valid mobile number and email address.
Passport size photo
Login Password
Remember, meeting the eligibility criteria is crucial before applying. You can find the merit list containing shortlisted applicants on the official website: .
Visit the official website: (information might not be available yet)
Look for a section related to the scheme (e.g., "HS Scooty Scheme," "Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme") or an "Application" option.
The application process might involve steps like:
Registering with basic details
Entering roll number, registration number, and contact information
Uploading scanned documents (likely Aadhaar card, marksheet, photo)
Submitting the application
Important Note: Since the official website doesn't currently provide details on the application process, it's crucial to wait for an official announcement from the Assam government. This information might be released later or through alternative channels.
Released on the official website:
Contains student names, roll numbers, allotted dealers, and token numbers.
Categorized by district, gender, and stream (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational).
Check the "merit list" or "new updates" section for availability.
Note: The information provided here is based on available data. It's essential to visit the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date details about the Assam HS Scooty Scheme.
All the information that are given here are based on the official website and to know more you can visit the website, by clicking on the link-