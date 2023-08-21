Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, Significance, Timings, and more

Raksha Bandhan: The Heartfelt Tradition

Raksha Bandhan, also recognized as Rakhi Purnima, is a festival that resonates with affection and safeguarding. Sisters elegantly secure intricately designed Rakhis around their brothers' wrists, symbolizing an eternal bond and conveying their sincere wishes for their brothers' prosperity and well-being. In response, brothers extend offerings and pledge to shield their sisters throughout their lifetimes. This custom elegantly encapsulates the core of sibling love and camaraderie.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Historical Significance

Raksha Bandhan has a long historical tradition that is entwined with many myths and legends. One well-known story centers on Queen Karnavati and Emperor Humayun. When Queen Karnavati found herself in a difficult situation and realized that an invasion was about to happen, she sent a Rakhi to Emperor Humayun pleading for his protection. The Emperor was moved by her pleading and quickly stepped in to help. This tale emphasizes the protective dimension of the festival and its transcendent nature, which surpasses political and cultural boundaries.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, Timing, and Auspicious Timings

This year, Raksha Bandhan graces us on August 30, 2023, during the auspicious month of Shravan. Typically aligning with the full moon day, or Purnima, the Purnima tithi commences at 10:58 a.m. on August 30 and concludes at 07:05 a.m. on August 31. Optimal timings suggest the Aparahna period for Rakhi tying, esteemed as the most propitious juncture for the ceremonial affair. Alternatively, the Pradosh time also serves as an appropriate interval for conducting the ritual.

A Time-Honored Custom of Care and Guardianship

With its rich historical significance and poignant undertones, Raksha Bandhan continues to be a passionately observed occasion that resonates among Hindus all over the world. It serves as a reminder of the importance placed on sibling bonds and the unwavering support siblings give to one another. Beyond the exchanging of Rakhis and gifts, the festival personifies the universally resonant values of love, care, and protection.