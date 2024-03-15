Ramadan 2024: Bengaluru's Schedule for Sehri and Iftar Timings during the Sacred Month

During Ramadan, people fast for 30 days, abstaining from both food and water. It's a time for coming together with friends and family to break the fast and celebrate.

Ramadan 2024 started on March 12 and ended on April 9, with Eid-ul-Fitr festivities expected on either April 10 or April 11. The Muslim community fasts from sunrise to sunset, dividing the day into Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal after sunset. Iftaar is often a lavish affair, with elaborate meals prepared and invitations extended to loved ones.

As Ramadan ends, Muslims give back to the community by donating to those less fortunate before beginning Eid celebrations.