Ramadan 2024: Bengaluru's Schedule for Sehri and Iftar Timings during the Sacred Month

During Ramadan, people fast for 30 days, abstaining from both food and water. It's a time for coming together with friends and family to break the fast and celebrate.
Ramadan 2024 started on March 12 and ended on April 9, with Eid-ul-Fitr festivities expected on either April 10 or April 11. The Muslim community fasts from sunrise to sunset, dividing the day into Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal after sunset. Iftaar is often a lavish affair, with elaborate meals prepared and invitations extended to loved ones.
As Ramadan ends, Muslims give back to the community by donating to those less fortunate before beginning Eid celebrations.
Ramadan 2024: Bengaluru's Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule
Ramadan Calendar 2024 for Bangalore:
Today's Sehri Time: 05:16, Iftar Time: 18:31 (Standard Time)
Shia Sehri Time: 05:06, Iftar Time: 18:41
Known as Ramadan in Arabic.
Pronunciations: Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, Ramathan.
The Islamic calendar is shorter by 10 to 12 days compared to the Georgian calendar.
Iftar time in Bangalore varies yearly.
Helps in checking Roza and Iftar's time, and Sehri's time in Bangalore.
Ramadan is observed as a month-long celebration worldwide.
Focus on spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to Allah.
The local Muslim community closely follows Ramadan 2024 in Bangalore.
Muslims fast from dawn till dusk throughout the month.
Abstain from food, drink, and physical needs during dayligh
Marks the breaking of fast at sunset.
Eagerly awaited event each day during Ramadan.
Announced by mosques and local media outlets.
A pre-dawn meal is eaten before beginning the fast.
Consumed in early morning hours to sustain throughout the day.
Announced through mosques and local media outlets.
Considered the holiest night of the year.
Prayers on this night are believed to be more powerful.
Many Muslims spend the night in prayer and reflection.
Masjid e Bilal and Jama Masjid mosques gear up for Ramadan.
Aromatic biriyani and sweet halwa fill the evenings.
The Ramadan timetable facilitates Sehri and Iftar timings.
What is the time of Sehri and Iftar today in Bangalore?
Today 05:11 is time to eat Sehri. What is the time of Sehri and Iftar in Bangalore ? In Bangalore today Sehri time is 05:11 and Iftar time is 18:35.
How long is Sehri before Fajr?
The meal is eaten before the call to Fajr prayer, when you hear the call to prayer, you should stop eating. Preferred time to stop eating is ten minutes before Fajr time. So if the Fajr time is 6:12 a.m., one should stop eating around 6 a.m
Can I fast if I missed Sehri and Fajr?
If a Muslim does not eat Suhur or does not wake up for Fajr, this is not counted as a reason for him not to fast. So you have to continue your fast. If you broke your fast, thinking that you did not have to fast, when Ramadan is over you have to fast another day to make up for it .