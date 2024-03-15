Ramadan 2024: Bhopal's Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

You can view the Sehri and Iftar timings in Bhopal for each day of Ramadan, along with corresponding dates in both the Hijri and Gregorian calendars. While we've made every effort to provide accurate Bhopal Ramadan timings for 2024, please note that there may be a 01-minute discrepancy between the Sehr and Iftar times. For precise timings, it's advisable to consult your nearest mosque.
Ramadan 2024: Bhopal's Schedule for Sehri and Iftar Timing
The Ramadan Calendar 2024 for Bhopal provides Sehri and Iftar timings for each day, including today's timings of Sehri at 05:13 and Iftar at 6:31.
Today, March 15, 2024, corresponds to the 4th of Ramadan, 1445 in the Islamic calendar.
There's a slight difference in Sehr and Iftar timings for Fiqa Jafria, with Shia Sehri at 05:03 and Iftar at 06:41.
The month-long celebration of Ramadan is known by various names such as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, and Ramathan, with its duration shorter than the Georgian calendar.
The Ramadan Calendar helps Bhopal's Muslim population plan their fasting hours and important events like Laylatul Qadr and Eid al-Fitr.
Iftar time in Bhopal is a significant moment when families and friends gather to break their fast at sunset, fostering a sense of community and celebration.
Sehri time in Bhopal marks the pre-dawn meal, symbolizing devotion and spiritual growth as Muslims wake up early for prayers and reflection.
Bhopal's Ramadan celebrations also include special prayers and gatherings on Laylatul Qadr and the festive Eid al-Fitr, where communities come together to pray and share meals.
Can I drink water during Sehri Azan
No roza if you drink water after azan in sehri. No roza if you drink water before azan in aftari. When you hear azan stop eating in sehri and when you hear azan start eating in aftari. Some muslims keep eating till the end of azan in sehri
What food should be avoided in Sehri?
Avoid eating foods like bread, rice, and potatoes for Sehri as they are high in complex carbohydrates and take longer to digest. These foods would make you feel hungry throughout the day and may cause indigestion as well
Is it OK to sleep after Sehri?
Sleeping after a Sehri meal can cause some discomfort in the throat in the morning, especially if the meal was heavy or spicy. This is because lying down can cause acid from the stomach to flow up into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the throat.