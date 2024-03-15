Ramadan 2024: Bhopal's Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

Ramadan Schedule 2024 for Bhopal

The Ramadan Calendar 2024 for Bhopal provides Sehri and Iftar timings for each day, including today's timings of Sehri at 05:13 and Iftar at 6:31.

Today, March 15, 2024, corresponds to the 4th of Ramadan, 1445 in the Islamic calendar.

There's a slight difference in Sehr and Iftar timings for Fiqa Jafria, with Shia Sehri at 05:03 and Iftar at 06:41.

The month-long celebration of Ramadan is known by various names such as Ramzan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, and Ramathan, with its duration shorter than the Georgian calendar.

The Ramadan Calendar helps Bhopal's Muslim population plan their fasting hours and important events like Laylatul Qadr and Eid al-Fitr.

Iftar time in Bhopal is a significant moment when families and friends gather to break their fast at sunset, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

Sehri time in Bhopal marks the pre-dawn meal, symbolizing devotion and spiritual growth as Muslims wake up early for prayers and reflection.