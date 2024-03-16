Ramadan 2024: Dua for Iftar, Sehri, and Laylatul Qadr

Ramadan, also known as Ramazan, has commenced—a significant festival joyfully observed by Muslims worldwide. This day carries great significance as it marks the revelation of the Quran during this sacred month. Positioned as the ninth month in the Muslim lunar calendar, Ramadan holds a pivotal role in Islamic culture, symbolizing profound spiritual importance.

Ramadan, revered as one of Islam's most significant religious months, offers numerous opportunities to connect with the Almighty Allah. Hence, it is crucial to recite appropriate Ramadan dua while fasting throughout the month from sunrise to sunset. Utilizing Ramadan prayer guides can assist in performing step-by-step dua for each day of Ramadan 2024.

Importance of Roza (Sehri and Iftar) Dua during Ramadan

Ramadan is a significant period in the Islamic calendar, marked by fasting and various acts of worship like prayer, charity, and Quran recitation.

Dua, or supplication, holds a central place in worship during Ramadan and is strongly emphasized in Islamic teachings.

The importance of Ramadan dua lies in its function as a direct means of communication with Allah, allowing believers to seek His blessings and forgiveness.

Muslims believe that during Ramadan, the gates of heaven are open, making the prayers and supplications of believers particularly significant and more likely to be answered.

Ramadan dua plays a crucial role in worship during this sacred month, enabling Muslims to strengthen their connection with Allah, seek His guidance and forgiveness, and bolster their faith.

It serves as a continual reminder that all aspects of life are reliant on Allah's mercy and guidance, emphasizing that true success can only be achieved through His benevolence.

Ramadan 2024: Dua for Sehri and Iftar (Dua for keeping the Fast)

"Wa bisawmi ghaddan nawaiytu min shahri ramadan"

"Navaitu an asuma gadala lilaahi ta aalla min fardi ramadan"

Dua For Breaking A Fast? (Iftar ki Dua | Iftar Dua)

" Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa 'alayka tawakkaltu wa 'ala rizq-ika aftarthu fathakabl minni"

Ramadan 2024: Dua for laytalul Qadr

During the last 10 odd nights of Ramadan, which are highly rewarding as the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it's crucial to know the appropriate dua for these nights.

Laylatul Qadr dua: "Allahumma Innaka Aafuwon Tuhibu AlAaffwa FAafu Aanni"

Meaning: "Oh Allah! You are the Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so please forgive me."

The holy month commences in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Its origins trace back to the 7th century when Prophet Muhammad received the initial verses of the Holy Quran. The Quran's revelation commenced on the 27th night, known as Laylatul Qadr, regarded as the most sacred of nights.

Throughout this month-long duration, Muslims refrain from food and drink, while also participating in charitable activities and other endeavors to draw closer to Allah. The primary aim of this significant practice during Ramadan is to develop the ability to control negative influences that may lead individuals away from the righteous path. Ramadan is considered a pivotal time for spiritual advancement, self-examination, and adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.