Ramadan 2024: Hyderabad Sehri and Iftar Timings

During Ramadan, the Muslim community engages in a sacred practice of fasting, known as Roza, from dawn until dusk. Roza comprises two integral parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal to break the fast after sunset. Iftaar often involves elaborate dishes, and it's a time when people joyfully gather with friends and family to share in the blessings of the day's end.
As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims partake in acts of charity, offering donations to support disadvantaged individuals within their community. These acts of giving are crucially performed before the commencement of Eid celebrations, underscoring the importance of compassion and generosity during this holiest of months.
Observing Ramadan Roza
Ramadan Roza (fasting) is observed during the holy month.
Fasting begins after sunrise and ends at sunset.
Consumption of food and water is prohibited between sunrise and sunset.
The day's schedule includes five prayer times: Fajr (dawn), Zhuhr (midday), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).
Muslims have a pre-dawn meal called Suhur.
The fast is broken with the evening meal called Iftaar.
What time to eat in Roza?
During Ramadan fasting, Muslims don't eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. This means no food, drinks, smoking, or intimate relations during these hours. It's a special time for Muslims to connect spiritually with Allah
How many hours fasting in Ramadan 2024?
In the UK, Muslims will be fasting during Ramadan 2024 for approximately 14 hours each day. The exact times of suhoor and iftar will vary between cities due to geography and their positioning in relation to the sun
What are the colors for Ramadan 2024?
This hue, together with green, is widely used to present verses of the Quran. This connection between those two colors appears in this holy book: bracelets of gold and green garments will adorn Muslim people (Quran, 18:31.)