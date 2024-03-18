Ramadan 2024: Hyderabad Sehri and Iftar Timings

During Ramadan, the Muslim community engages in a sacred practice of fasting, known as Roza, from dawn until dusk. Roza comprises two integral parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal to break the fast after sunset. Iftaar often involves elaborate dishes, and it's a time when people joyfully gather with friends and family to share in the blessings of the day's end.

As Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims partake in acts of charity, offering donations to support disadvantaged individuals within their community. These acts of giving are crucially performed before the commencement of Eid celebrations, underscoring the importance of compassion and generosity during this holiest of months.