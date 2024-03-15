Ramadan 2024: Jaipur Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

The crescent moon was sighted in many cities across India on Monday, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Typically, Ramadan begins 10 to 11 days earlier each year.

During this month, the Muslim community observes fast or Roza from dawn to dusk. Roza consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset to break the fast. Iftaar often involves elaborate preparations, and it's a time when people invite friends and loved ones over for a grand celebration.

As Ramadan concludes, Muslims engage in charitable acts by making donations to disadvantaged individuals before commencing Eid celebrations.