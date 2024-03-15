Ramadan 2024: Jaipur Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule for the Sacred Month

The crescent moon was sighted in many cities across India on Monday, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Typically, Ramadan begins 10 to 11 days earlier each year.
During this month, the Muslim community observes fast or Roza from dawn to dusk. Roza consists of two main parts: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal eaten after sunset to break the fast. Iftaar often involves elaborate preparations, and it's a time when people invite friends and loved ones over for a grand celebration.
As Ramadan concludes, Muslims engage in charitable acts by making donations to disadvantaged individuals before commencing Eid celebrations.
Ramadan 2024: Jaipur Sehri and Iftar Timing Schedule
The Muslim community in Jaipur can stay informed with the Ramadan Calendar 2024 for Jaipur, helping them track fasting hours and important timings such as Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar. Ramadan is a month of reflection, spiritual growth, and increased devotion to Allah. The local Muslim population observes Ramadan 2024 in Jaipur with utmost dedication, where Sehri and Iftar times hold great significance.
Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, resulting in its dates varying each year. Throughout Ramadan 2024 in Jaipur, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, with exceptions for those unable to fast due to illness, pregnancy, or other valid reasons. Fasting entails abstaining from food, drink, and other bodily needs during daylight hours.
At what time of Ramzan Sehri in Jaipur?
In Jaipur today Sehri time is 05:20 and Iftar time is 06:38.
Is Roza accepted without Sehri?
Yes you can. That type of roza is called bin sehri roza. It is only advisable in situations wherein you did not get an opportunity to do sehri but have the will to go ahead with the roza anyways
What time can you stop eating Sehri?
Eating starts from after sunset and it ends at the fajr call-to-prayer. Usually two meals are taken. 1- You start the fast by taking the early breakfast at the dawn time (before fajr/morning prayer time). You have to stop eating when it's time for morning prayer call